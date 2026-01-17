Woman Died After Riding 'Revenge of the Mummy' Ride at Universal Orlando

A 70-year-old woman died after riding the Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster at the Universal Orlando theme park in Florida, according to newly released state records.

The woman became unresponsive after riding the high-speed indoor coaster, which is known to achieve speeds of up to 45 mph – on Nov. 25, 2025, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services cited in a quarterly report released Thursday.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and later died. Her cause of death was not mentioned in the report, which detailed eight additional cases of guests suffering injuries or other medical episodes between October and December at Universal.

The report also included six health-related incidents during the same time period at Walt Disney World. The FDACS releases a quarterly report of all medical incidents that occur at the Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Sea World, Busch Gardens and Legoland theme parks. The parks themselves report the incidents to the department.

There have been 21 incidents reported on the Revenge of the Mummy ride since it opened in 2024, with complaints including nausea, dizziness, a seizure and a fractured vertebra. The indoor coaster, inspired by "The Mummy" films, races riders through nearly 2,200 feet of tomb-themed scenery, fire effects, and haunting projections in about three minutes.

On September 17, 2025, a 32-year-old park guest died after suffering injuries on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal's Epic Universe theme park.

The woman's tragic death happened two months after another fatality that took place at Universal's Epic Universe theme park. On Sept. 17, 2025, a 32-year-old park guest died after suffering injuries on the Stardust Racers roller coaster. His death was ruled an accident from blunt impact injuries.