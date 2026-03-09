Why Netflix Rushed To Acquire Ben Affleck's AI Filmmaking Startup InterPositive

Netflix acquires Ben Affleck's AI filmmaking startup InterPositive.

InterPositive develops AI tools analyzing film footage for continuity, lighting issues.

Ben Affleck to join Netflix as senior advisor following acquisition.

Deal reflects studios increasing use of AI in film production workflows.

Netflix in in the process of purchasing AI Tech Movie Company - InterPositive owned by Ben Affleck. The streaming giant has recently added InterPositive, an artificial intelligence-based filmmaking technology firm led by actor and director Ben Affleck, to stress the increasing attention Netflix is showing to AI-based production technologies. On Thursday, the company announced the purchase but not revealing the monetary details of the purchase.

Reuters states that the acquisition introduces the team and technology of InterPositive to the Netflix production system, and Affleck will be the senior advisor to the company. The acquisition comes at a time when there is an activity on artificial intelligence in the entertainment sector to simplify the filmmaking and post-production process.

Streaming platforms, studios are looking into some tools that can enhance editing and visual consistency and production workflows and are trying to retain some creativity. Based on the Reuters market data, Netflix shares were trading at $612.47 in the Wednesday session, up 1.8 percent of the previous session at 601.61. The share has increased by about 23 in the last one year which shows the optimism of investors on the content approach of the company and how it employs technology to enhance efficiency in its production process.

Established in 2022, InterPositive created AI applications that should help filmmakers in the production and post-production phases. The technology is concerned with processing the footage recorded during the filming process, which is referred to as the dailies, to assist in fixing technical problems, including lighting flashes, missing shots, continuity flaws without manipulating performances, or creative choices.

AI Tools invade Film production

The technology of InterPositive is in contrast to generative video tools that generate completely new scenes on the basis of text prompts. Rather, its systems examine the already shot footage on a film project and run machine learning models to enhance the flow of visual continuity, light balance, and editing processes. Affleck claimed that the tools were designed to work under the limitations of the conventional filmmaking, maintaining the artistic purpose and assisting production teams to resolve technical issues.

He stated in an announcement of the acquisition: "We also had in assassination defensive mechanisms to guard creative will, such that the instruments are created with accountable exploration without leaving creative choices in the hands of artists. It was started with a small team of engineers, researchers and film professionals trying to develop AI systems that provide functionality specific to film production as opposed to generic-purpose video generation systems.

Its models were trained to know aspects like camera movements, lighting configurations and continuity scene to scene. Netflix claimed that the acquisition is in line with its long-term vision of increasing production capacity, and retaining human creativity in the production of films. In a statement racist that accompanied the announcement, Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria highlighted how the company is addressing AI.

According to Bajaria, "on a personal level, we feel that new tools do not restrict creative freedom, but help to fulfill it and to generate what writers, directors, actors, and crews had previously done". The streaming service does generate hundreds of movies and series each year, which puts strain on keeping even the most complicated post-production pipeline in place, managing projects where the action was filmed on several different locations.

The tools with the assistance of AI have a possibility to decrease the time on visual corrections, editing and continuity management. The Hollywood Shifting perception of Artificial Intelligence. The purchase is indicative of a larger trend in Hollywood, with the whole position on artificial intelligence proliferating quickly in the last two years.

First, studios, unions and filmmakers raised an objection when they thought that AI tools would substitute creative employees or infringe on copyrighted content. The argument escalated in 2023 and 2024, with writers and actors calling on protection against using AI to imitate performance or scripts. Recently, though, studios have started considering collaboration that would approach the question of integrating AI into the production practice in controlled circumstances.

Such partnerships are aimed at being more efficient and not eliminating creative position. An instance is in partnership with OpenAI, which was announced by Walt Disney in December and involves a venture of 1 billion dollars, which enables the AI developer to utilize the characters of franchises like Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel in its Sora video generator.

The deal shows how studios are acting with generative technology but putting in place privacy to regulate the manner in which intellectual property is utilized. It can be susceptible to a variety of ethical challenges as AI video apps such as Sora can be used to create short video content by typing prompts, increasing innovation opportunities in video creation, and triggering issues related to copyright and intellectual property concerns in the sector.

According to analysts, Netflix does not follow the same path with its acquisition of InterPositive since the acquisition concentrates on understanding how to improve on the already existing footage instead of creating more content altogether. In the report of Reuters, the technology of InterPositive focuses on the filmmaking techniques including light correction, reframing, and editing aid instead of synthesizing performances or writing scripts.

Competition and Technology Investment of Streaming

The acquisition also comes at a prime time in the lives of Netflix as other streaming platforms get tighter competition. The company has just pulled out of an acknowledged bidding battle on the studio and streaming content of Warner Bros. Discovery following the submissions of competing bids that were deemed superior. Rather than making massive acquisitions, Netflix has started to pay more attention to technological investment, which may reinforce its content business.

Reuters statistics revealed that the competition of streaming around the world has kept driving the platforms to create more original content whilst keeping an eye on the cost of production. According to some industry executives, AI-assisted workflows are key to cutting post-production spending and release times. As a producer, Affleck has been busy in the production of movies in various capacities and among the productions is the Academy Award-winning 2012 political thriller, Argo.

He as well as fellow actor and producer Matt Damon has just released the action thriller, The Rip that was released in New York earlier this year. Although InterPositive is a relatively recent company that was created only four years ago, its takeover indicates that other large streaming corporations are interested in the opportunity that special AI tools that operate within film-making settings have to offer.

According to observers in the industry, AI-enabled filmmaking technology is being developed in parallel with the increased experimentation in all media, like AI-assisted visual effects and data-driven production planning, as well as automated editing. The addition of the tools of InterPositive to the production workflow of Netflix has not yet been announced, although the company assured that the team of the startup will become a part of the company internal technology and production units.

The acquisition underscores the merging of creative talent and developing technology in the streaming platform which as the enterprises struggle to build their audiences and increase efficiency in their productions amidst the ever-growing entertainment markets.