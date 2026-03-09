Shots Fired at Rihanna's House in Beverly Hills; Singer Was Inside, No Injuries Reported

Woman fires about ten shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home.

Police say Rihanna was inside house during shooting.

Suspect arrested after LAPD helicopter tracked white Tesla.

No injuries reported; AR-style rifle recovered by police.

A woman fired approximately ten rounds from an AR-style rifle at the singer's home on Sunday afternoon; Rihanna was inside at the time. The suspect was arrested eight miles away.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon after firing approximately ten shots at the Beverly Hills home of singer Rihanna while the pop star was inside, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at around 1:15 p.m. local time in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood, an affluent residential enclave of Los Angeles. The suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle, which was parked across the street from the property's gate, according to LAPD dispatch audio and police.

At least one bullet penetrated an exterior wall of the mansion. Police also found bullet holes in the gate and in a recreational vehicle parked in the driveway. The weapon used was an AR-style assault rifle; seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, LAPD said.

White Tesla, LAPD Helicopter, Sherman Oaks Mall: How the Suspect Was Caught

The suspect drove away in a white Tesla after the shooting. An LAPD helicopter tracked the vehicle approximately eight miles from the scene to the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping centre in the San Fernando Valley, where patrol units pulled the car over and took the woman into custody without further incident.

She has not been publicly identified by police. The weapon was recovered. No motive has been established, and the investigation is ongoing, LAPD spokesman Sgt. Jonathan de Vera confirmed to reporters.

In 2018, a man broke into Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent approximately 12 hours inside before being apprehended; he later pleaded no contest to stalking charges brought by the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Rihanna Was Home: Singer Unharmed, Motive Unknown

Sources told ABC News that Rihanna was home at the time of Sunday's shooting. It is unclear whether her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, or any of their three young children were also present at the property.

The couple share two sons, RZA, born May 2022, and Riot, born August 2023, as well as a daughter, Rocki, born in September 2025. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to requests for comment from multiple news organisations. Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to global fame in the early 2000s and is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Also Read: Demi Moore Says She No Longer Strives For Perfection

In addition to her music career she has built a business empire under the Fenty brand, encompassing Fenty Beauty cosmetics, the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and the Fenty fashion house, with Forbes estimating her net worth at approximately $1.4 billion.