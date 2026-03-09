Demi Moore says she no longer strives for perfection.

Actress shared comments during Power Talks panel in Los Angeles.

Moore rejects social expectations about age and appearance.

Actress says personal growth matters at every stage of life.

Hollywood actress Demi Moore says she no longer strives for perfection, explaining that a piece of advice she once received changed the way she views expectations placed on herself.

Speaking during a Power Talks panel discussion hosted by Kerastase at NYA Studios in Los Angeles, Moore reflected on how she previously felt pressure to meet an ideal standard before reconsidering what perfection actually means.

"I had somebody say something so interesting about being perfect, because I certainly have been trapped by trying to be perfect," Moore said.

She recalled a conversation that challenged that mindset.

"(They) said, 'Do you know anyone that's perfect?' And I said, 'No'. (They said), 'Do you know anything that's perfect?' I said, 'No, I don't know anything that's perfect.' And he said, 'Well, why would you want to be no one and nothing?'"

The remark, Moore said, helped her rethink the pursuit of flawlessness.

Rejecting Social Rules About Age

According to People, Moore also spoke about refusing to limit herself based on societal expectations related to gender or age.

She shared an example involving common assumptions about appearance as people grow older.

"I remember being told, 'Well ... when you get to be a certain age, you should cut your hair, you shouldn't have long hair'," Moore said.

The actress said that advice never made sense to her.

"And it didn't make sense to me of why that was some collective rule that existed. And I felt like, 'Well, who says that that's how it has to be? Why shouldn't you have it however you feel the most beautiful, the most comfortable, the most confident?'"

Moore added that she ultimately chose to keep her hair long because it makes her feel confident.

"So ... I let my hair grow, and I am quite attached to it," she said.

Embracing Growth at Every Stage of Life

Moore also said she believes that growing older should not prevent people from continuing to evolve and improve themselves.

Also Read: Recipe for Love Ending, Episodes 11 and 12 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers, and More

"I feel like the greatest gift that I can give my children, the greatest gift that I can give myself, is to work on myself to become better every day," she said.

The actress emphasised that personal growth remains important regardless of age, adding that striving for self-improvement rather than perfection has become her guiding perspective.