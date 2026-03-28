Hormuz disruption not yet impacted EV market in early 2026

EV sales fell after federal tax credit lapse despite rising fuel risks

Higher oil prices could boost EV demand, especially used vehicles

Broader economic pressures continue to weigh on overall auto sales

Electric vehicle demand in the United States has weakened in early 2026 despite rising geopolitical risks around the Strait of Hormuz. New EV sales fell sharply after the expiration of federal tax credits, even as oil market uncertainty increased. Analysts say a sustained fuel price shock, not risk alone, is required to shift consumer behavior toward electrification.

The threat of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil chokepoints, has not yet translated into a rebound in U.S. electric vehicle demand in the first quarter of 2026.

The strait carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supply, making it central to global energy pricing and inflation expectations. Yet despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, the immediate impact on EV purchasing behavior has been limited.

Instead, the dominant force shaping the market has been domestic policy. The expiration of the federal electric vehicle tax credit, which previously offered up to $7,500 per vehicle, has coincided with a sharp drop in demand. New EV sales fell 28 percent to about 212,600 units in the first quarter.

The decline reflects a familiar pattern in consumer markets. Incentives tend to drive near-term adoption, while geopolitical risks influence behavior only when they translate into visible price changes.

Oil Risk Without Price Shock Has Limited Impact

Fuel prices remain the key transmission channel between geopolitical events and consumer decisions.

While tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have raised expectations of supply disruption, the effect has not yet produced a sustained spike in gasoline prices sufficient to alter buying patterns.

For most consumers, the economic case for switching to an EV becomes compelling only when fuel savings are immediate and visible. Current estimates place annual gasoline costs at roughly $1,700 compared with approximately $370 in charging expenses, a gap that widens sharply when oil prices surge.

Absent that shock, the perceived benefit remains theoretical.

This helps explain why EV demand has not yet responded to geopolitical developments. Risk alone does not change purchasing decisions. Prices do.

Used EV Market Positioned For Faster Response

Where the impact may emerge first is in the used EV market, which is entering a period of expanding supply.

An estimated 500,000 electric vehicles are expected to return to the market in 2026 as leases signed during the 2022 to 2023 buying surge expire. This influx has already placed downward pressure on used EV prices.

At the same time, used EV sales are rising. Transactions increased 28.8 percent year over year in February to 30,879 units, indicating growing consumer interest at lower price points.

A fuel price shock linked to a Hormuz disruption would likely accelerate this trend. Lower upfront costs combined with higher gasoline prices create a faster shift in buyer calculus compared with new vehicles, where sticker prices remain elevated.

The result would be a demand response concentrated in the used segment rather than across the broader market.

Structural Headwinds Still Weigh On New EV Sales

Even under a higher oil price scenario, structural constraints remain in place.

Tariffs and supply chain pressures are keeping new vehicle prices elevated in 2026, limiting affordability. At the same time, overall U.S. auto sales across all powertrains are projected to decline to around 15.8 million units, reflecting weaker consumer confidence and tighter financial conditions.

These factors reduce the likelihood of a rapid rebound in new EV demand, even if fuel costs rise.

Instead, any recovery is likely to be partial and uneven, driven more by necessity than by long-term adoption trends.

Timing Will Determine Market Shift

The key variable is duration. Short-term volatility in oil markets has historically produced limited behavioral change. Sustained price increases, particularly above $100 per barrel, tend to have a more lasting impact on consumer decisions.

If disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz translate into prolonged fuel inflation, the economics of EV ownership could shift more decisively in the second and third quarters of 2026.

Until then, the market reflects a transitional moment. Geopolitical risk is rising. Consumer behavior has not yet followed.