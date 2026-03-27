Pentagon considers deploying up to 10,000 additional troops Middle East

USS Boxer, Marine units, and 82nd Airborne deployments underway

Officials say troop surge remains planning option, not final decision

Move coincides with ongoing US-Iran diplomatic negotiations

The Pentagon is weighing the possibility of deploying as many as 10,000 extra ground forces to the Middle East, several officials knowledgeable about the discussions confirmed. The U.S. military is extending ground forces even as the White House is talking of diplomatic advancement.

The strategizing comes as things are already in motion. It is placing marine strength in the area in the form of thousands of Marines and sailors, including the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault combatant ship that carries a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a self-sustaining air-ground devoted force that can produce striking and protective assaults and counterattacks.

Individually, the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, the globally responsive force of the Army with its home base station in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is also deploying between 3,000 and 4,000 troops to the theater. A single reporting line had around 2,000 of the 82nd Airborne contingency in the beginning, but more rotations will arrive.

These deployments put the maximum additional force that could be possible in the region at a very high level compared to the original numbers that were being leaked out. It was reported by aastocks.com that the 10,000-troop ceiling was a planning option and meant to give commanders more bargaining space in the ongoing talks of nuclear weapons with Iran, with another 1,000 more reportedly on the verge of deploying soon, according to an Associated Press source cited by CTV News.

Trump Public Messaging vs. Movements of Pentagon Forces

President Trump has characterized the American military action against Iran in ways that indicate de-escalation, a theater that has not had a visible effect on halting the rate at which force is being created. The activity in the region has not ended despite such remarks, as reported by Fine Day Radio. U.S. troops have been reported to attack about 9,000 targets in Iran, with a figure of 9,000 targets being reported in the Economic Times that could not be verified by a second source in this insight package.

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It is clear that the unease of the population was expressed by one of the users of the Reddit site in the subchannel r/worldnews, who posted his own writing under the title of 10k troops being deployed, and it is being called a wind-down: sending 10k troops and calling it a wind-down is the definition of mixed signals. This remark indicates a larger underwelling of the general talk: the sense that the above-mentioned diplomatic path and the functioning military one are not heading the same way.

The magnitude and constitution of the existing accumulation have some strategic implications. The forced-entry operations, the non-combatant evacuation, or the strike operations of a minimum advance warning can be carried out by an MEU-embarked ship such as the USS Boxer. By its very design, the 82nd Airborne is capable of moving to any place in the world within 18 hours, so putting it off a forward theater becomes a significant escalatory measure no matter what its purpose is.

None of the reports mention that the Pentagon has given a formal public statement of the 10,000 troop figure, and the decisions are still within the planning phase and not a final decision, as stated by the officials that were quoted in various reports. What is verified by at least four independent reporting lifelines is that a considerable number of U.S. military forces are heading towards the Middle East as Iran-U.S. nuclear talks go on.

The disconnect between White House rhetoric and the reported movements of forces makes the administration find itself in a situation it has been in before when regional tensions existed: controlling two simultaneous messages, one diplomatic and one military, for other likely audiences to which the message does not necessarily coincide.

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