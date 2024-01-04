Who is Willis Gibson? 13-Year-Old Prodigy Shatters World Records, Achieves Historic Milestone Becoming First Human to Beat Tetris

In a groundbreaking achievement, 13-year-old American gamer Willis Gibson, known by the online alias Blue Scuti, has become the first ever human to conquer the iconic Nintendo video game, Tetris, forcing it into an unprecedented "kill screen."

Gibson's extraordinary feat unfolded in a mesmerizing video uploaded to YouTube on January 2. As the cascade of puzzle pieces descended on the screen, Gibson strategically arranged them while uttering the words, "Please crash." Moments later, his wish came true as the game froze, prompting an ecstatic series of "Oh my God!" exclamations.

Breaking not just one but multiple world records, Gibson secured top spots for the overall score, highest level reached, and the total number of lines cleared, according to 404 Media, a reliable source on gaming achievements. Vince Clemente, the CEO of the Classic Tetris World Championship, expressed disbelief, stating, "Developers didn't think anyone would ever make it that far, and now the game has officially been beaten by a human being."

Previously, only artificial intelligence had managed to defeat Tetris, making Gibson's accomplishment all the more extraordinary. Gibson attributed his success to a unique "rolling" controller technique, a method that gained popularity in 2021. This technique enables a player to manipulate the directional pad (D-pad) at an astonishing rate of at least 20 times per second, far surpassing the previously favored "hyper tapping" method, as reported by 404 Media.

Tetris, a classic released in 1984, captured the world's attention almost immediately and continues to do so with its timeless appeal. The game challenges players to rotate and connect seven different falling block shapes, creating an addictive puzzle-solving experience.

Originating during the Cold War era at the Moscow Academy of Science by Alexey Pajitnov, Tetris evolved into a global sensation under the business acumen of gaming entrepreneur Henk Rogers. With remarkable staying power spanning generations, Tetris stands as the best-selling video game of all time, boasting an impressive 520 million copies sold, according to The Tetris Company.

Gibson's recent triumph adds a new chapter to Tetris' enduring legacy, showcasing its ability to captivate and challenge players across the ages.