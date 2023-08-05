Success is defined and achieved in countless ways as it relates to the goals of the individual. And though the definition of success varies from person to person, spotting a successful person isn't hard at all. It is by the way they carry themselves and their achievements that help them stand out from the crowd regardless of the setting. Such people seem to turn anything they touch into gold, inspiring others to do the same and invoking respect and admiration. The ones that are respected and admired the most are the individuals who seemed to have overcome great obstacles and made their own success story despite the lack of support and resources for doing so. This article is a story of drive, determination, and ambition. It is the story of an ordinary college graduate from Belarus who set out to impact the world, which he continues to do today. Yes, this is the story of Ivan Mikhnevich.

From an Ordinary Student to a Game Developer

Born to an ordinary Belarusian family, Ivan Mikhnevich went on to set new records, beginning with his academics as he pursued his education at the Belarusian State University. His career took off when he joined the founding group of Wargaming, developing its first commercial game. One of the most noteworthy achievements of Mikhnevich during this time is his contributions to the development and design of World of Tanks, an award-winning game involved with armored warfare. Since its initial release in 2010, this game has garnered multiple awards for its popularity around the world and continues to have a growing following of fans.

Though Mikhnevich gained a lot of success for himself in the gaming industry and could have continued working in this area, his sights were set on a greater purpose to better the world with his knowledge of science and high-technology. Shortly after the release of World of Tanks, he founded Synergy Horizon, an high-tech chemistry company based in Cyprus and focused on reducing the use of oil and gas as the primary source of fuel world-wide.

Building a New, Oil & Gas-Free Future

We currently live in a world where gas and oil are used as a primary source of fuel and energy for most basic needs. The harm in this extensive use is the continual climate change and decreasing air quality around the world. Reducing the use of these fuel sources means that the planet will be a healthier place to live for the current and any future generations. Environmental preservation and energy security is at the heart of the operations of Synergy Horizon, where Ivan Mikhnevich is a general manager.

Mikhnevich's participation in this project will eventually create world-impacting changes that will create a healthier planet on all considerations. The main projects of Synergy Horizon involve pioneering the development of a new economy that will use different, more advanced materials with the use of hydrolysis lignin valorization to help the world phase out of the use of gas and oil. Thanks to these ongoing developments, biogas and biofuel plants are being developed and set up which will be a far better alternative than the traditional oil & gas that the world is currently using. The company has strong competencies in using hydrolysis lignin valorization and is eagerly seeking out partners for such projects, leading to a newly developed and high-tech world.

One day, the children of the future will live in a world where the use of oil and gas is something they will read about in history books. Thanks to the developments that Synergy Horizon is working on under the leadership of Ivan Mikhnevich, there will be other materials developed through high-tech chemistry and technologies focused on post-oil materials. With the help of Synergy Horizon, all plastic will eventually be made from wood which is a far more sustainable, biodegradable option.

Mikhnevich's leadership and dedication to creating a brighter, greener future will have a profound and lasting impact on the health and well-being of the current population and future generations. The changes being implemented under his guidance at Synergy Horizon are bringing us closer to a world where the use of oil and gas will be a thing of the past. The gratitude of the whole planet will undoubtedly be directed towards Mikhnevich and his colleagues for their invaluable work.

In a world where success is often measured by personal achievements, Ivan Mikhnevich stands out as a true changemaker, using technology and his expertise to make a difference. His story serves as an inspiration for others, demonstrating that ordinary individuals can rise above challenges and create a positive impact on a global scale. Through his ongoing efforts, Mikhnevich continues to change the world, leaving a legacy of environmental preservation and sustainable progress for generations to come.