Born and brought up in Belarus, a small country formerly known as Soviet Union, Roman had a different approach towards life altogether. He was different from the kid next door, who were all in for toys and candies during Christmas, He dreamt of Santa giving him a shiny business suit. The dreams of leading a business on his own were instilled in his mind long back, as a kid. Roman's family immigrated to the United States of America when he was just 7. His childhood years were spent concentrating on shaping up his well being and mindset, which resulted in him breaking multiple records in bench press and squats in middle school and high school .

The urge to support his family financially during his teen years had him working odd jobs like painting people's houses, working at McDonalds or working at a cleaning company to earn some quick cash. He went through the grind which laid a strong foundation in him for a better future. He went ahead to become the youngest IT Manager at age 16, and later to becoming the top Automotive Finance Manager with millions in sales as his career graph sprung upwards.

The idea of jumping into the Real Estate business came to Roman from his friends, who were already established entrepreneurs in the field. Now, the big question was how to raise funds to start this new venture? "After a lot of brainstorming, I decided to pump in all my savings that were accumulated working all these years in the car business and a part of it came by mortgaging few of my properties" says Roman. Today, he has a flourishing Real Estate business, which he has built from scratch, with all his hard work and dedication. When asked about how he keeps his business growth intact, he says "A successful business is built after putting in hours of hard work; it doesn't matter whether you work for 10 or 15 hours a day, what matters are the results. I rely on multiple marketing strategies to make sure my business stays relevant amongst my client base".

Roman's biggest inspiration has been the writings of Manny Khoshbin and books like Secrets of the Millionaire Mind. His wife Olga, has been his pillar of strength throughout his journey as an entrepreneur, and he is ever thankful to the almighty for blessing him with all the good things in life. "Life is too short, make the most out of it, take risks and conquer the world" says Roman as a parting shot.