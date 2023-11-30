Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Controversial US Diplomat Henry Kissinger Passes Away Aged 100

On November 29, Kissinger Associates Inc announced the passing of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the respected yet controversial US diplomat who won the Nobel Peace Prize. He was 100 years old. Dr. Kissinger played a big role in shaping US foreign policy, especially during the 1970s. He passed away at his home in Connecticut.

During the 1970s, Dr. Kissinger, as Secretary of State under President Richard Nixon, did some important things. He helped make friends with China, talked about controlling weapons with the Soviet Union, and improved relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors. He also negotiated a peace agreement with North Vietnam.

After Nixon resigned in 1974, Dr. Kissinger's influence went down, but he continued to be an important figure during President Gerald Ford's time. He shared his opinions on various issues throughout his life.

While many people thought highly of Dr. Kissinger for his intelligence and experience, others criticized him for supporting certain governments, especially in Latin America. In his later years, he faced legal problems when other countries tried to question him about past US foreign policy.

Kissinger Associates said in a statement that there would be a private funeral for Dr. Kissinger, and later a memorial service in New York. The cause of his death was not mentioned. Even in his old age, Dr. Kissinger stayed active and visited China in July 2023 to meet with President Xi Jinping.

One of Dr. Kissinger's biggest achievements was his work with China. He wanted to change the way the US dealt with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, so he had secret talks with China. This led to President Nixon's historic visit in 1972 and the US starting relations with Beijing.

Although Dr. Kissinger received praise for helping end the Vietnam War, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize, some people didn't like his way of thinking about politics and power. Documents that were kept secret for a long time showed that he supported actions against Chile's elected leader and turned a blind eye to certain events in other countries.

Dr. Kissinger's death is the end of an era in US diplomacy. His legacy is a mix of achievements and controversies that will be remembered for a long time.