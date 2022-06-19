Who is Nicole Shanahan? Google Co-Founder Sergei Brin Files For Divorce From 37-Yr-Old Entrepreneur

Google co-founder Sergei Brin has filed for divorce from his second wife Nicole Shanahan an attorney and entrepreneur, in January 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences."

As per court documents first obtained by Insider, the pair was married in 2018 and had a daughter that same year. They had separated in December 2021 before officially filing for a dissolution of their marriage.

Since the estranged couple owns a few joint assets, it is still not clear how the division will be made in the proceedings.

Brin, one of the richest people in the world, has requested for a joint legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter but has clearly mentioned that he does not want spousal or domestic partner support from Shanahan and asked the court to not award it to her either, Insider reported.

Considering the high-profile relationship of the former couple and the unsettled child custody issues, they have enlisted a private "temporary judge" to preside over the case in California. Through this their privacy will remain intact.

Who is Nicole Shanahan?

Shanahan is a California-based entrepreneur and a patent attorney. Born in Oakland, the 37-year-old was raised by a single mother, who had immigrated from China.

The entrepreneur pursued her bachelor's with a major in Asian studies and minor in Economics and Mandarin Chinese from the University of Puget Sound, Washington. In 2013, Shanahan studied global IP trade and Chinese law from the National University of Singapore, as per FactsBuddy.com

The patent attorney also managed to get a Juris Doctor degree in hi-tech law, intellectual property and litigation from Santa Clara University School of Law, by working as an associate and journal editor on computer and hi-tech law.

Professional Career

Shanahan founded a legal tech company ClearAccessIP in 2013, that provides IP management solutions for patenting with critical decision making for intellectual property holders.

Since the entrepreneur and her soon-to-be ex-husband Brin confronted many challenges with fertility, they decided to launch the Buck Institute's Centre in 2018, which focused on tackling issues linked with female reproductive longevity.

According to SK pop news, a year later she started the Bia-Echo Foundation, to create a research center dedicated towards only addressing challenges related to women's fertility, reproductive health and a healthy planet.

As an academic fellow of the Stanford Center of Legal Informatics, Shanahan successfully launched the Smart Prosecution Project. This initiative utilized data science in the prosecution process that encouraged partnerships with district attorneys and community organizations.

Relationship Timeline with Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan reportedly began seeing each other around 2015 and made their first public appearance at the Met Ball May 2016. They got married in November 2018 and welcomed a baby girl in the same year but did not officially announce the news.

The couple is now headed for a divorce, filed in January 2022.

Shanahan is Bran's second wife. He was previously married to entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki in 2007 and divorced in June 2015. Brin has two children from Wojcicki, a son born in 2008 and a daughter in 2011.