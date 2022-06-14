Video Shows Kim Kardashian Struggling to Fit in Marilyn Monroe's Dress; Social Media Blames Her 'Fat A*s' For Damage

A video showing Kim Kardashian 'desperately' trying to fit in the iconic Marilyn Monroe's dress during a fitting session at Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum has surfaced on social media. The video went viral after the reality star was accused of ruining the dress, which she wore at 2022 Met Gala, in May.

After the iconic actress wore it in 1962, the dress was historically dubbed as Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress.

Dressed Couldn't Be Zipped Up Despite Several Attempts

The controversy surrounding the dress started after a comparative image showing the before and after condition of the dress post Met Gala surfaced on social media. The recent image showed the damage done to the iconic dress with several crystals missing or hanging by thread. The fabric, at the back of the dress, also appeared to be stretched and damaged beyond repair.

The video shows designers trying to squeeze in Kim's backside into the dress. She is heard asking if she needs to wear another pair of shapewear. "Once it gets up, it will fit the back," Kardashian says after a woman is heard muttering "Holy sh*t."

As reported previously, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum loaned the dress to the reality TV star. "This was no easy decision for Ripley's, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment," Ripley's said in a post-gala statement. "From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward â€” and added to â€” its history."

Kardashian's 'A*s' Faces Heat of Social Media

Though it was claimed at the time that the 41-year-old reduced 16 pounds to wear the dress, it still couldn't be zipped up from behind. It was reported that, as the dress was left unzipped, Kardashian was forced to cover it with a fluffy-looking white fur shawl draped around the back to the Met Gala.

Soon after the recent pictures of the iconic dress surfaced on social media, a lot of users blamed the damage on Kardashian's 'fat a*s'.

"Kim Kardashian's fat fake ass ruined Marilyn Monroe's dress I can't," tweeted a user as another added, "Why in this world would anyone let Kim Kardashian fat ass wear Marilyn Monroe dress!"

"I think the biggest part u aint gettin is the SHE ASKED...them ppl didnt go hunt her down But why in thee fawk wld she think its ok to squeeze her big ass in a Marilyn Monroe dress fitted jus for MARILYN MONROE a 4mil dress shot to shit cuz she wanna flex!!! GTFOH," opined another user.