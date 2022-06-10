Dramatic Moment Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Her Wedding and Lives-Streams It on Instagram Before Getting Arrested

Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday afternoon was an eventful affair, with her ex-husband Jason Alexander crashing her wedding, which he live-streamed on social media. Alexander has since been arrested and charged with trespassing, vandalism and two batteries after a couple of altercations with Spears' security guards.

Alexander live-streamed his break-in on Instagram, claiming to have broken inside Spears' home on the second floor and even inside her wedding tent. Captain Cameron Henderson of Ventura County Sheriff's Office said that Alexander they received a report of an intruder and then reached the scene. Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Unwelcomed Guest

Alexander managed to show himself on Instagram as he rushed along hillside pathways as he approached the back of Spears' house minutes before he was arrested. The video has since gone viral on social media.

The video starts with a man rushing towards Spears' wedding venue. People on the road identify him as Alexander. He is then seen scaling a fence, descending a rough slope, and then slipping inside the wedding location, all while telling security who he was and why he was there.

Alexander, 40, can be heard telling the event security that Spears had invited him to the wedding. "Where's Britney at?" Alexander is heard asking a security guard who informs him he has to leave.

After that, Alexander enters the wedding tent, which has numerous vacant rows of wooden benches inside. "She's my first wife, my only wife," said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears â€” his childhood friend â€” in 2014.

Alexander then threatened to ruin her good day after some resistance from Spears' security guards. Although the footage occasionally fades out completely, Alexander can be seen jumping up a flight of stairs to the second story before entering what appears to be a bedroom while still yelling Spears' name.

Alexander was eventually arrested by a member of the security team, who can be seen holding a gun to his head and pointing it toward the ground.

Captain Henderson said that police received a call about a trespasser and responded. On reaching there, they found Alexander tussling with security personnel. He was then arrested at the scene.

"Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for their prompt response and good work," Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six.

Upset Ex

This is Alexander's third arrest in 13 months. He also has a felony warrant for larceny in another county, according to police sources. In January 2021, he was arrested for driving under the influence and in August, he was arrested for violating airport security measures.

Alexander was previously arrested in December 2021 for breaking an order of protection and stalking an unidentified lady. Spears' lawyer said he was "extremely livid" after Alexander stormed the pop star's wedding site and demanded he be locked up on Thursday night.

"I'm working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the former federal prosecutor adds.

Though Alexander has shown public support for Spears during her contentious conservatorship case â€” including attending many #FreeBritney demonstrations â€” he has a disturbing history of lurking outside the singer's family's houses.

Alexander once visited Britney's mother Lynne Spears' Serenity estate in Kentwood, Louisiana, and posted two videos and a photo of the outside to his personal Instagram account.

He captioned one of his posts, "Daddy Spears hiding behind gates @britneyspears," referring to Britney's estranged father and previous conservator, Jamie Spears, who has been divorced from Lynne, 66, since 2002 and now lives in a motor trailer near Serenity.

Also, Alexander's unannounced visit to Spears' family' houses in January "disturbed" Spears' relatives, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Page Six at the time.

Alexander, Spears' childhood friend, married the Grammy winner in 2004. Their marriage lasted for only 55 hours. She married Kevin Federline, her now-ex-husband, in October of that year, and they had two kids, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Britney's children will not be attending her wedding to Asghari, according to Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.