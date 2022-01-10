Who are Bob Saget's Wives? 'Full House' Star Fell in Love Twice

Celebrated Hollywood actor and comedian, Bob Saget died on Sunday, January 9. The Full House star was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida around 4 pm, police noted. A cause of death is not established yet. Authorities noted that they haven't found any signs of foul play as of yet.

The 65-year-old comedian's sudden demise shocked his fans and family alike. No further details are available on Bob Saget's mysterious death. Bizarre theories, however, are doing rounds on the internet claiming that Bob Saget received the COVID booster jab only a few days prior to his death.

Bob Saget was known for his remarkable stints in sitcoms like Full House, Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother and many more popular sitcoms. Bob Saget was married twice. He got married to a journalist, Kelly Rizzo in 2018. The comedian shares three children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, whom he divorced in 1997.

First wife

Bob Saget got married to Sherri Kramer in 1982, at the age of 26 years. The couple shares three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. Saget and Kramer decided to separate five years after the birth of their youngest daughter. According to court records, Cramer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

According to Heavy, Sherri Kramer currently lives in Log Angeles, California. She is believed to be a marriage and family therapist. She has not commented on the sudden demise of Bob Saget at the moment.

Second wife

Bob Saget met Kelly Rizo, a popular TV host and Eat Travel Rock fame in 2018. The comedian had dropped a DM in Kelly's Instagram, asking her out for 'some burgers and lobsters'. After hesitating to reply at first, Kelly finally gave in to her instincts and began a conversation with Saget.

Saget and Rizzo started dating soon afterward and got married in 2018. Rizzo was 23 years younger than Saget. The couple looked smitten with each other as they were spotted together often. Only a few days before his sudden death, Rizzo had revealed in an Instagram post that the couple was able to spend their first-ever Christmas together in 2021. The couple doesn't have kids.

"Merry Christmas Eve everyone! So happy to spend my very first Christmas with @BobSaget (even though we've been married over 3 years!)," she wrote.