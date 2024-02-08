Who is Gina Carano? Elon Musk Funds Her Lawsuit Against Disney

Actress Gina Carano, known for her role as Cara Dune in the popular series "The Mandalorian" has taken legal action against Disney and Lucasfilm, alleging discrimination and wrongful termination. Carano's lawsuit is said to be financially supported by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Who is Gina Carano?

Gina Carano is an American actress and former mixed martial artist who rose to fame in the world of MMA. Competing in EliteXC and Strikeforce between 2006 and 2009, she secured an impressive 7–1 record. Despite being frequently referred to as the "face of women's MMA," Carano herself rejected this title.

Shifting from the arena of professional fighting to the entertainment industry, Carano made her presence felt on the big screen. She starred as the lead in the action film Haywire (2011) and appeared in Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Deadpool (2016

According to Carano, she was dismissed from the show in February 2021 due to her expression of conservative views on social media, which purportedly conflicted with the companies' policies and principles. She asserts that her former employers and colleagues engaged in a "bullying smear campaign," distorting her statements and portraying her as an "alt-right wing extremist." Among Carano's contentious posts were comparisons between the political climate in the US and Nazi Germany, mockery of mask-wearing during the pandemic, and questioning the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, she declined to list her pronouns in her X bio, which some fans interpreted as transphobic.

Carano's attorney, Gene Schaerr, stated that Disney attempted to coerce her into aligning with their views on cultural and political matters, and when she resisted, she was terminated. Schaerr further revealed that Carano seeks a court order for Lucasfilm to reinstate her or provide compensation of at least $75,000. Additionally, she aims to receive damages for emotional distress and lost income.

Expressing gratitude to Musk and X for their support in her legal battle, Carano asserted that she felt targeted for diverging from the prevailing narrative. She denied that her posts were controversial or hateful, emphasizing her defense of freedom of speech and expression.

As of now, Disney and Lucasfilm have not issued a response to the lawsuit. However, in February 2021, they denounced Carano's social media activity as "abhorrent and unacceptable" and confirmed her dismissal. Furthermore, they stated that her character would not be recast for future seasons of "The Mandalorian" or any other Star Wars projects.