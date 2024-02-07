Ronna McDaniel: RNC Chairwoman Tells Trump She Will Resign after South Carolina Primary after Facing Multiple Calls to Step Down

Ronna McDaniel, the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has told former President Donald Trump that she plans to resign from her position later this month, shortly after the South Carolina primary. The New York Times reported on Tuesday on McDaniel's plans, but a spokesperson for the RNC suggested that a final decision is to be reached.

Sources have indicated that Donald Trump, 77, is expected to endorse Michael Whatley, the North Carolina Republican Party Chairman, as the successor to McDaniel after the South Carolina primary on February 24, sources told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Trump first suggested on Monday that McDaniel should immediately resign from her present position.

Clear Indication

The ex-president and leading contender in the GOP primaries suggested on Monday that McDaniel, 50, should resign from her position, particularly in light of the Republican National Committee's report of historically low fundraising figures as the country enters the presidential election year.

"I think she knows that, I think she understands that," Trump said during a Newsmax interview when asked whether McDaniel should resign after three consecutive election cycles of Republican underperformance.

Trump also hinted in a post on Truth Social he will be "making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth." While referring to McDaniel as a "friend," he commended her efforts in Michigan during his 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton.

Several media outlets have reported that Trump had a meeting with McDaniel at his Mar-a-Lago estate on the same day as the mentioned post on Truth Social.

Whatley is Trump's Choice

Trump's preference for Whatley to assume leadership of the national party is grounded in Whatley's belief that widespread voting fraud occurred in the 2020 election. Trump also values Whatley's perceived role in securing North Carolina for him in the same election.

Additionally, Whatley, who currently serves as the general counsel at the RNC, has supported initiatives to develop new voting laws due to concerns about fraud.

It's worth noting that RNC rules mandate an election for a new leader in the event of McDaniel's resignation.

Federal Election Commission filings reveal that as of December 31, the RNC had only $8 million in cash on hand, marking its lowest point since it had just over $5 million at the end of 2014.

In contrast, the Trump campaign ended 2023 with a significantly higher amount of $42 million in cash on hand.

This comes as RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper said that McDaniel's decision isn't final. "Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina," Schipper said.