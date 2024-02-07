Drake Responds after Trending on X Over Alleged Leaked X-Rated Video on Social Media

Drake is currently the top trending topic on X after an alleged X-rated video of the artist leaked online. In the clip, a person resembling the Canadian superstar is seen undressing from the waist down and touching himself while seated on a bed. The headboard of the leaked video appears to match the one that's on Drake's $220 million private jet.

In the video, Drake is seen lying naked in bed before engaging in a sex act. Hundreds of thousands of fans quickly reacted to the video in shock. However, the 37-year-old appeared unfazed by the video leak, responding with laughter when questioned about it by popular streamer Adin Ross.

Naked on Bed but Unfazed

Following the video's widespread reaction online, Ross sent Drake, born Aubrey Graham, a voice memo asking about the clip. "We was just looking at the s**t. It's like crazy bro, like god damn," Drake said.

"You're blessed with your voice, you're blessed with performing, you're blessed to be you, you're blessed to be number one and you're also blessed to have a f**king missile."

Following the message sent to the five-time Grammy winner, Ross claimed that Drake responded with a message containing around eight laughing emojis.

The Kick streamer further hinted that Drake could likely use the voice note in question as the introduction to his next album.

However, the actual identity of the person in the video remains unconfirmed, as Drake has not made any public statements regarding the matter.

This comes after Drake slammed the Grammy Awards 2024, saying that it "doesn't dictate s***" as disgruntled fans of SZA expressed their anger, claiming she was unfairly denied an award on Sunday.

Despite Taylor Swift's historic Album Of The Year win for "Midnights," both Drake and SZA's supporters hit out at the awards ceremony.

Taylor Swift, 34, won the prestigious award in a surprise moment featuring music icon Celine Dion.

Drake, who did not attend the ceremony this year, publicly dismissed Taylor's win by reposting his iconic 2019 acceptance speech on Instagram, which he delivered after winning a Grammy five years ago.

Drake Making Headlines

Over the years, Drake has openly flaunted his well-toned abs and physique on social media. Despite attracting attention from admirers, the former "Degrassi" star remains single. In July last year, he shared his perspective, saying that he considers the idea of marriage to be "ancient."

"I don't know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually," he said on a now-deleted episode of "The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff" at the time.

"I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority."

Drake, who has been romantically linked to celebrities such as Rihanna, Tyra Banks, SZA, and Serena Williams, said that, at his current stage in life, he feels unable to provide the "consistency" and dedication required for a relationship.

"I don't wanna get married 'cause like, I just don't wanna disappoint someone," he said.