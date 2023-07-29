ZEROBASEONE Files Criminal Charges Against Malicious Commenters Threatening Band Members Online

ZEROBASEONE members have filed criminal charges against malicious commenters who posted threatening messages against them. The rookie band took legal action against the haters with the help of their agency, WAKEONE. According to the label, it will take necessary measures to stop netizens from defaming its artists.

The entertainment firm released an official statement announcing the legal battle. Through the release, the company said it would continue to take legal action against malicious commenters and the netizens involved in defamation posts. The label will use all available means in response to any words or deeds against the artists.

"We recently saw multiple posts online and on social media threatening the security of ZEROBASEONE... On July 27, we filed a criminal complaint through the law firm SHIN&KIM against the post writers for making threats," continuing, "We're informing you that we'll take strong legal action using all available means in response to any words or deeds that cause fear or anxiety, including actions that could harm our artist's security," the agency stated.

2023 ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON

The rookie boy group is gearing up for their first-ever fan concert, 2023 ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON. It will take place in Seoul on Tuesday (August 15). The musical show aims to celebrate the beginning of a journey of this global rookie group's transformation. Through this fan concert, the boyband members will meet their fans from various parts of the world.

Ticket sales for this live onstage show began earlier this month. Over 18,000 seats have sold out within no time. The fan concert could impress K-pop fans across the globe with an unforgettable experience and dynamic stages.

How to Watch

Korean music lovers can enjoy the fan concert live online from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and South Africa.

Online live streaming will be available for global K-pop fans with subtitles -- in English, Chinese, and Japanese.