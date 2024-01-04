Selena Gomez Hints at Major Career Shift: Pop Icon Stepping Back from Music, Acting Takes Center-Stage

In a recent episode of the "Smartless" podcast, multi-talented artist Selena Gomez revealed her inclination to prioritize acting over music in the near future. The 31-year-old actor-singer expressed her desire to potentially step back from music after her next album.

Gomez, widely recognized for her roles in the popular Disney Channel sitcom "Wizards of Waverly Place" (2007) and hit collaborative singles like "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Taki Taki," and "Calm Down (Remix)," reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry. While she thoroughly enjoyed music tours, the realization dawned upon her during the simultaneous filming of "Wizards of Waverly Place" that acting was something she could envision settling into.

Despite having successful albums like "Revival," "Rare," and "Revelacion" (released in 2021) under her belt, Gomez acknowledged a shift in her priorities. "I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time ('Wizards') and I just found it really fun," she shared.

As she matures, Gomez expressed a desire to find a more settled path, stating, "I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on. I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting. I am going to wanna chill because I'm tired."

The versatile artist, who will soon appear in the fourth season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," emphasized her original passion for acting, revealing, "I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else. I don't think I'm the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs."

With her upcoming projects and potential album, Selena Gomez is poised to explore new facets of her artistic journey, leaning towards a future centered around the craft she initially set her sights on—acting.