Undercover Miss Hong First Impression: Episodes 1 and 2 Recap, Reviews, and Reactions

Undercover Miss Hong, the new tvN workplace comedy drama, premiered on Saturday (January 17) at 9:10 pm KST. The mini-series introduced Park Shin Hye as Inspector Hong Keum Bo. She is a senior employee at the Capital Market Investigation Division of the Financial Supervisory Service.

The mini-series begins by introducing her as the Witch of Yeouido. She makes her first move against the corrupt officials and becomes the youngest team leader in the organization. Hong decides to investigate Hanmin Investment & Securities to uncover their internal corruption. She gets some help from Kang Myeong Hwi, CEO of Hanmin Investment & Securities and the only son of Pil Beom.

Myeong Hwi shares crucial details about the slush fund with Inspector Hong and helps her raid the company to collect all possible evidence about it. Unfortunately, the CEO dies in a car accident the night before the raid. This unexpected incident puts the inspector in a tight spot. A disciplinary action against her motivates her to work undercover as an entry-level employee at Hanmin.

With the help of her superior, Yun Jae Beom - Director of the Capital Market Investigation Division at the Financial Supervisory Service, she begins her secret investigation. She confidently begins her work and starts gathering all possible information about the internal corruption at the company.

However, things take an unexpected turn after her ex-boyfriend, Shin Jung Woo, joins the company as CEO. Hong decides get help from the secretary, Go Bok Hee, the resilient survivor with a complicated past. The Inspector helped the secretary secure her position at the company during her notice period.

Even after doing her best to avoid her ex-boyfriend, the inspector meets her former lover towards the end of episode 2. The surprise cliffhanger leaves the viewers wondering if Hong will succeed in her mission. Undercover Miss Hong, the new office drama starring Park Shin Hye, will return with a new episode on Saturday (January 24) at 9:10 pm KST.

First Impressions

Started watching #UndercoverMissHong, and Go Kyung-Pyo sounds like an elderly man. Loved watching psy's character being all cocky, was fun.

Something about #UndercoverMissHong is so 2016, like it gave all the side character a good amount of screen time till now, and some already became scene stealers! Also, the vibe just matches everything! Plus, the comedic timing and adventurous scenes are top-notch.

The first episode of Undercover Miss Hong was great. However I hate the father and that evil bi**h chief off staff already and can't wait for their downfall.

Finished #UndercoverMissHong I just tried it out of curiosity and infairness I like the show so far even tho it's kinda clichè. Can't wait for ep 3!!!

#UndercoverMissHong is AMAZING so far! This is such a fun show, and if you lived in the 90s, you're gonna love it even more. It's funny, badass, and the story is good. #ParkShinHye is bloody fantastic and sassy, but that's nothing new. The side characters are also great.

Episode 2 finished, it was so funny, I loved Yunas short scenes so much, i cant get enough of her role.