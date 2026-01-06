Spring Fever First Impression, Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Reviews, and Reactions; Episode 2 Preview

Spring Fever, the new romance drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, opened to rave reviews from K-drama lovers worldwide. It began with a special gift for Dr. Romantic fans. Actress Jin Kyung, who is portraying high school teacher Seo Hye Sook in the mini-series, screamed exactly like head nurse Oh Myung Sim from Dr. Romantic when she saw Sun Jae Gyu from the staffroom window.

The hilarious introduction of Bo Hyun as Sun Han Gyul's uncle, Jae Gyu, marked the beginning of a fun-filled story. He visited the school to confront a tutor for cancelling the award his nephew deserves just because he doesn't have parents. Jae Gyu informed the teaching staff that he remembers every important event in his nephew's life because he raised him alone. Jae Gyu said he did everything that Han Gyul's parents could do for him.

After Jae Gyu left, Yoon Bom became curious about him. Out of curiosity, as a home teacher, she began asking questions about the guard of her student. Her colleagues told her that Jae Gyu is a dangerous person and asked her to be cautious when interacting with him. A teaching staff member described him as a gangster, while another person said he is just a thug, and Hye Sook described him as a serial killer.

After hearing all the scary stories, Bom became anxious. When she unexpectedly saw Jae Gyu at night, she became scared and ran as fast as possible. He was curious to know the reason for her running so fast. So, he followed her, and the moment he heard her begging for life, he became confused.

Jae Gyu and Bom met again at Shinsu High School for the pre-scheduled parents' meeting. Though Han Gyul's home teacher wanted to avoid it, she couldn't cancel the meeting. The next episode of Spring Fever will reveal what happened during the parents' meeting.

Spring Fever, the new romance drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, will return with a new episode on tvN on Tuesday (January 6) at 8:50 pm KST. The newly released stills tease another hilarious encounter between Han Gyul's homeroom teacher and his uncle. A photo shows Jae Gyu pointing at Bom. Another image shows the duo in Seoul. It remains to be seen what story will unfold during their trip to Seoul.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Fever:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

First Impressions

Spring Fever kicked off with a fun, chaotic, dramatic first episode hahaa, really hoping it keeps up this vibe till the end and becomes a true feel good romcom.

New obsession unlocked, please be good until the end, Spring Fever.

Such a strong start for a silly romcom in the Monday-Tuesday slot! Well deserved because it was so fun, it had me laughing the entire episode.

Just one episode and I'm already gone!!! No context, no explanations, something about them drew me in instantly. I fell for them before I even realized it, yeah... I'm already hooked.

First episode was so fun, I'm loving it!!! Seon Jae Gyu is such a cutie, but he's constantly misunderstood because of his rough physique and way of speaking.

lmao so the tattoo sleeve in the drama version is because it's a gift to Seon Jae Gyu from a gas station (not to cover a burn scar) coz he is regular, and as for him, one shouldn't throw away gifts..I cannot!

It seems like the audience is quite traumatized by how the Dynamite Kiss storyline turned out, and hopes that #SpringFever doesn't follow in that drama's footsteps hiks hiks I'm also a bit worried.

Can't wait to see their first encounter that he remembers, but she doesn't, and it seems like she was drunk at that time.

This drama is off to a good start; it has potential, I mean, good chemistry and plot, and it's quite funny so far. I'm sensing a he fell first, he fell harder trope, and he can just go beat up whoever made her sad in Seoul.

Spring Fever is based on a web novel of the same name, created by Baek Min Ah. It revolves around the relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy. Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School.

Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama. The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever introduces Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.