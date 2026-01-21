Positively Yours First Impression: K-drama Opens to Criticisms

Positively Yours, the new romantic comedy drama based on a webtoon of the same name, opened to criticism. The drama premiered on Channel A on Saturday (January 17) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Kim Da Som, was one of the most anticipated television dramas to premiere in January. Korean drama lovers and Manhwa fans had high expectations from the show.

However, social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), were immediately flooded with hate comments after the drama premiered. Disappointed Manhwa fans shared their opinions online. A social media user suggested that the drama's name should be changed from 'Positively Yours' to 'Negatively Others'.

"I started watching positively yours and they changed her job to an employee of a beer company, but the whole premise is her getting pregnant after a one-night stand......so they wrote her drinking while pregnant," another social media user wrote.

Positively Yours revolves around the complicated relationship between a man and a woman. The duo wanted to enjoy their single lives and never get married. But their lives take an unexpected turn after a one-night stand. Screenwriter So Hae Won wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jin Seong directed it.

"That's not a drama adaptation. That's just a drama inspired by Positively Yours, written by a lazy script writer and produced by a producing director who wants the fame of its webtoon so bad," a Netizen said.

The drama stars Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Doo Joon, Taehan Group's next heir. Oh Yeon Seo plays Jang Hee Won, an ambitious and career-driven woman. Hong Jong Hyun appears as Cha Min Uk, Hee Won's dependable long-time friend. Dasom features Hwang Mi Ran, Hee Won's best friend.

A social media user pointed out that the casting of the Postively Yours drama is different from the webtoon. The person pointed out that the manhwa features Doo Joon as an employee at the education department, and he is in his mid-30s. But the K-drama shows the male lead as a 39-year-old CEO. According to the social media user, Hee Won is a teacher in the webtoon, whereas the drama introduces her as an employee at a brewery.

"Positively Yours manhwa is better than the drama. I will always be here hating on Positively Yours drama. IDC if people say I'm insufferable. Just let me be a (reasonable) hater here," a Manhwa fan wrote.

The other cast members in the drama are Kim Ki Doo as Secretary Go, Du Jun's friend and right-hand man; Son Byung Ho as Du Jun's father Kang Chan Gil; Kim Sun Kyung as Du Jun's mother Han Sook Hee; Jang Yeo Bin as Du Jun's niece Kang Se Hyun; and Baek Eun Hye as Du Jun's sister-in-law Han Jung Eum.

The mini-series also shows Kim Soo Jin as Hui Won's mother Lee Sun Jung, Jung Soo Young as Team Leader Bang, Kwon Hyuk Bum as Manager Na, Shin Soo Jung as Assistant Manager Choi, and Kim Tae Won as Kim Tak Soo.

"Koreans messing up the Positively Yours adaptation... give it to the Chinese people, they'll do it justice," another Manhwa fan wrote.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Korean drama lovers who have not read the Manhwa or watched the webtoon shared positive reviews about the mini-series. The K-drama, starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Kim Da Som, will return with a new episode on Saturday (January 24). Here are a few initial reviews from Korean drama lovers.

First Impressions

I watched the first two episodes of #PositivelyYours, and I enjoyed it. I wasn't completely blown away. I think it's a drama that will be very predictable but still entertaining.

Decided to give #PositivelyYoursEp1 a go. I went in prepared to separate it from the manhwa. It's not terrible. But unlike the #KissSixthSense adaptation. It falls into the trap of the kdrama rom-com clichés. ML trauma, cringe first meeting.

I gave a try to watch Positively Yours, and it was good even though it was kind of different from the manhwa, but I enjoyed it.

Positively Yours is soooo interesting I can't believe I have to wait a whole week for new episodes.