Typhoon Family Episode 11: Kang Tae Poong to Make a Bold Move

Typhoon Family episode 12 will air on tvN on Saturday (November 15) at 9:10 PM KST. In this chapter, Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon will struggle to hide their growing feelings. The newly released stills show heart-fluttering moments between the on-screen couple in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, Tae Poong will make a bold move to impress Mi Seon.

Typhoon Family is an ongoing period drama that revolves around the life of a carefree party boy named Kang Tae Poong. His life takes an unexpected turn after he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company. He will do everything to overcome the challenge after his company begins suffering during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Screenwriter Jang Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Na Jeong directed it with Kim Dong Hwi. The K-drama stars Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha. It premiered on Saturday (October 11) at 9:10 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Typhoon Family episode 11, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Typhoon Family will return with a new episode on tvN on Saturday (November 15) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Typhoon Family episode 11:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Tae Poong and Mi Seon will experience the aftereffects of their kiss in the upcoming chapter. The newly released stills show them struggling to hide their growing feelings. A photo shows Tae Poong standing behind Mi Seon when she reads something. In the image, she struggles to hide her true feelings. Another picture focuses on their affectionate looks at each other. Watch Typhoon Family episode 11 on tvN on Saturday (November 15) at 9:10 PM KST.

"Tae Poong is a character who never backs down. Whether at work or in love, he charges straight ahead to find solutions. Please join us in keeping an eye on what sort of changes his bold pursuit will bring about in Mi Seon," the production team teased.