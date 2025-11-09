Typhoon Family Episode 10: Producers Tease Romantic Tension for Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon

Typhoon Family episode 10 will air on tvN on Sunday (November 9) at 9:10 PM KST. Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon will experience a memorable moment in the subway car. According to the production team, the couple will board the subway again and create romantic tension that will flutter viewers' hearts.

People in Korea can watch this period drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Typhoon Family is an ongoing period drama that revolves around the life of a carefree party boy named Kang Tae Poong. His life takes an unexpected turn after he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company. He will do everything to overcome the challenge after his company begins suffering during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Screenwriter Jang Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Na Jeong directed it with Kim Dong Hwi. The K-drama stars Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha. It premiered on Saturday (October 11) at 9:10 PM KST.

Typhoon Family will return with a new episode on tvN on Sunday (November 9) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Typhoon Family episode 9:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon enjoy a trip together in the upcoming episode. The newly released stills show them in a subway car, standing close to each other. A photo shows Tae Poong trying to protect Mi Seon by blocking other passengers from pressing her. Another image shows the duo standing in close physical proximity, making viewers' hearts flutter. Watch Typhoon Family episode 10 on tvN on Sunday (November 9) at 9:10 PM KST.

"In today's episode, Tae Poong and Mi Seon will board the subway one more time. During their first meeting, they didn't know one another, but they are now commuting to work together as Typhoon Trading's CEO and employee. The subtle emotions between the two of them as they get closer amidst the packed crowd will create romantic tension and make viewers' hearts flutter," the production team shared.