Typhoon Family Episode 8: Romance on the Cards for Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon

Typhoon Family episode 8 will air on tvN on Sunday (November 2) at 9:10 PM KST. It will follow Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon as they head to Thailand for their first overseas business trip. The newly released stills tease a budding romance for the on-screen couple.

Typhoon Family is an ongoing period drama that revolves around the life of a carefree party boy named Kang Tae Poong. His life takes an unexpected turn after he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company. He will do everything to overcome the challenge after his company begins to suffer during the 1997 IMF crisis.

Screenwriter Jang Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Lee Na Jeong directed it with Kim Dong Hwi. The K-drama stars Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha. It premiered on Saturday (October 11) at 9:10 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Typhoon Family episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Typhoon Family will return with a new episode on tvN on Sunday (November 2) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Typhoon Family episode 8:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease a budding romance for Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon. The duo heads to Thailand for their first overseas business trip in order to sell helmets. A photo shows them in a Thai club watching performances. Another image shows Kang Tae Poong taking the stage and showing off his singing skills. Watch Typhoon Family episode 8 on tvN on Sunday (November 2) at 9:10 PM KST.

"Lee Junho is an actor who imbues each line of dialogue and each verse of a song with emotion. As he flawlessly pulls off both singing and acting, he will display boss man Tae Poong's spirit of challenge and his romantic sensibilities at the same time. You'll be able to see both sides of Lee Junho, who is both a singer and an actor," the production team shared.