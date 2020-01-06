The Cali born streamer Alinity Divine has come under fire after clips of her treating her pets unkindly emerged. Due to the internet's low tolerance towards animal abuse, Alinity, whose real name is Natalie Mogollon, was reported to the Animal Protection Services based out of the Saskatoon SPCA.

Much to the dismay of the Youtube and Twitch community, she was cleared of all charges with a lengthy statement from the organization. On July 19th, 2019, Animal Protection Services based out of the Saskatoon SPCA received concerns regarding mistreatment of animals on a popular online streaming platform, Twitch. Animal Protection Officers have reviewed the video evidence provided, and have completed inspections of the home, the animals (both involved and living within the residence), and conducted interviews with the owner, Natalia Mogollon, who goes by the online name of Alinity Divine.

There was no malicious intent

The investigation determined that there was no malicious intent in any of the reported incidents, and the owner expressed genuine remorse for her actions. During their investigation, Animal Protection Officers assessed each animal and determined that all appeared to be in good health and had friendly dispositions. Mogollon was cooperative and willing to provide any information requested by the officers.

The actions depicted in each incident were not malicious in nature and the animals appeared healthy and well. Mogollon/Alinity was educated on her responsibilities as a pet owner according to the Animal Protection Act. The Saskatoon SPCA appreciates all of those who show concern and care for the well-being of animals everywhere and envisions a compassionate community where all animals are valued and respected."

Punishment dodged, apologies made-- but no change in behavior

The outcome was less-than-pleasing to the people who had complained against her and were expecting some comeuppance for the streamer. However, Alinity uncharacteristic for her, when confronted with the overwhelming proof apologized to the online community in a set of tweets writing:

"Hey everyone, I understand the concern and I am sorry for my lapses in judgement. I shouldnt have gotten frustrated with Milo, but I dropped him on the floor behind my chair. I'm not that strong :P . The Vodka thing was well over a year ago but it was also a stupid thing to do."- Alinity Divine

"I also understand the desire to report me to pet authorities and encourage anyone to do so if they feel pets are being mistreated, by anyone, anywhere. My animals are well loved, and live in a warm and caring home, and I will comply with any authority that seeks to validate this."- Alinity Divine

Body of proof - a list of her clips and what she did

Clip 1: In this clip, we can see her knocking down the tall cat-stand on which her two cats were resting. Cats, obviously have amazing reflexes and they don't seem to get hurt, however, it is nonetheless odd.

Clip 2: Same thing, different day. Again, her cats seem unaffected but it is still irritating for an animal to have its resting place toppled without warning.

Clip 3: Here we see the streamer wrapping her cat like a Christmas present. Overall, it is harmless but it is never a good idea to restrict your pets against their will.

Clip 4: This is the infamous vodka clip that swung the outrage into full swing. Here we see her take a chug of vodka and spit the burning alcohol into her cat's mouth. You can see the animal wince in discomfort and scurry away.

Clip 5: Alinity sits on her cat which is under her on her chair. Again, as adults, we can see she is not putting much force on the cat and is in control of her body, however, this is a really bad thing to put out into the online world as younger people who find things like this funny might try to recreate what she did and might end up hurting their pets seriously.

Clip 6: She does more of what she did in the previous video only with more intensity. We see her repeatedly slamming her entire body weight on the cat underneath her. Yes, it doesn't seem like the animal is in any serious distress but that doesn't mean that posting something like this is a good idea as others might try to recreate it.

Clip 7: During this clip, we see her kick her dog as she swings around on her chair as a form of discipline.

Clip 8: This could be considered as one of the most important clips among the collection as it sparked a lot of controversies. We see her streaming a game at which her pet cat takes a seat on her keyboard. Instead of gently making the animal vacate the space, she throws the cat square over her head.

Clip 9: Latest of the bunch and the one that reignited the public's interest in her behavior and caught the attention of YouTuber BionicPig. In this video, we see her attempting a headstand at which point her dog starts to sniff her rear end- something animals tend to do. She responds by using her leg to move the animal.

BionicPig responds to her

In BiopicPig's December 3rd, 2019 video, titled, 'Alinity keeps getting worse', the YouTuber calls her out on her actions and responds to her flabbergasted reactions to being called out. In the video, BionicPig correctly points out how oblivious she pretends to be regarding her actions and the fact that she doesn't seem to understand why people are mad at her.

While addressing the controversy on her channel, she without any self-awareness says 'Seriously guys, ya'll have way too far. Yes, I have a dog and I was trying to do a headstand as yoga is a part of my life. The dog just sniffed my butt when I was on my period- it is something they do. I thought I couldn't get surprised over what people get mad over on the internet, but I stand corrected"

BionicPig does not buy her excuse that she didn't feel the animal due to the sanitary pad and says accurately points out how an animal shoving a person is impossible to miss for anyone. BionicPig ends the video in the form of a skit mocking her presence of Twitch and taking shots at the company for excusing her actions.