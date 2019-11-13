Zayn, a "Fortnite" pro player who was recently banned permanently from Twitch, is now getting others banned from the platform as well. Fellow streamer Cody "Clix" Conrod received a seven-day ban this week after he appeared alongside Zayn in a stream on the video game streaming platform.

The streamer took to Twitter to reveal that he had been banned despite muting Zayn and also expressed his frustration over the fact that he was banned for seven days while another "Fortnite" pro received a shorter ban for the same offence. Conrod's ban comes days after another popular "Fortnite" streamer, Khanada, was banned for three days for playing with Zayn.

Conrod was banned for violating Twitch's rules, which state that a streamer cannot play on stream with someone who is permanently banned from the platform. He is one of the youngest "Fortnite" stars out there at just 14 years old and pulls in thousands of viewers every day for the platform. However, the ban will force him to take a break from streaming on Twitch for a week until Nov. 18, unless Twitch has a change of heart.

This means he won't be able to stream himself playing his Solo Cash Cup matches for Week 3, and his squad will also be unable to stream their Fortnite Champion Series Week 3 games on Nov. 17. Zayn received a lifetime ban from the platform after he was found using another account to stream himself playing the popular online multiplayer battle royale game while he was already suspended for a different offence.

This is the second time this year that Conrod's account has been shut down by Twitch. The platform shut down the gamer's channel after it was infiltrated by hackers, who allegedly used his account to stream adult content and spam various links. However, that ban will not be counted towards Twitch's three-strike rule, which bans content creators after they have committed three offences, regardless of severity.

Twitch is the most successful video game streaming site but has recently lost some of its high-profile streamers to rival platforms like the Microsoft-owned Mixer. These streamers include the likes of Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, and Cory "King Gothalion" Michael.