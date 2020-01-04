Swedish teen climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, has changed her name to 'Sharon' after British actor Amanda Henderson's goof-up on Celebrity Mastermind, a BBC Quiz show.

John Humphrys, the host of the show, asked actor Amanda Henderson a question: "The 2019 book entitled No One is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What's her name?" A baffled Henderson was quick to answer 'Sharon'. However, the correct answer was Greta Thunberg. Soon after the clip went viral with over six million views. Comedian Mark Smith tweeted the clip with a caption: "2020 is cancelled."

Sharon aka Thunberg thanked fans for birthday wishes

Thunberg wasted no time in changing her Twitter name to Sharon, along with changing her age, as she turned 17. She even went on to thank netizens and her fans for wishing on her birthday with the new Twitter name.

Twitterati went nuts over the development with many users making fun of Henderson's knowledge. "Our climate change global superstar will always be Sharon Thunberg to me from now on," wrote one user. Another user tweeted the face of Henderson, along with a caption: "This is a visual representation of when you don't know the answer but refuse to leave it blank."

Using Twitter to give silent replies

It is not for the first time that Thunberg has chosen the social media to give a befitting reply. Recently, when US President Donald Trump asked the teenager to work on her anger management and chill, following her selection as Time's Person of the Year 2019, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio. It read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend."

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that Thunberg might have good intentions but was poorly informed. In response, Thunberg changed her bio to: "A kind but poorly informed teenager."

In September, last year, Trump had posted a sarcastic tweet about Thunberg that she ''seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!". Within 12 hours of the tweet, Thunberg updated her twitter bio, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Thunberg also gave a reply to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's comment that she was a brat. "It's impressive that the press is giving space to a brat like that," he had said. Thunberg changed her Twitter profile to say 'Pirralha', a Brazilian word for brat.