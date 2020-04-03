Unied States is struggling to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus as it topped the list of the most infection cases in the world. Currently, there are 245,213 COVID-19 cases and the death toll hit 6,000.

Meanwhile, during the White House briefing on Thursday night, US President Donald Trump claimed that the country has done more testing for the contagion on a per-capita basis than any other country.

What did Trump say?

President Trump said during the brief that "We're now conducting well over 100,000 coronavirus tests per day," adding that "It's over 100,000 tests a day. And these are accurate tests, and they're moving rapidly, which is more than any other country in the world, both in terms of the raw number and also on a per-capita basis, the most."

Here it should be mentioned that even though the US has improved its Coronavirus testing numbers significantly, the country still lags behind Germany and South Korea, in terms of per-capita testing.

On Wednesday, US Vice President Pence said over 1.2 million tests have been performed on US residents. Given the population of the US which is about 327 million, that is roughly one in every 273 people, as of April 2. That is a better testing per-capita rate than the UK, which has tested around one in every 404 people. In UK, there are currently 34,173 confirmed Coronavirus cases.

The fact

In South Korea, which has a population of 51.5 million, as per Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 431,743 tests were done which means approximately one in every 119 people. In terms of Germany, which has recorded 84,794 COVID-19 cases, the country has done a better job, as it has tested around one-in-90 people — 918,460 with a population of 82.8 million. It should be noted that this European country has one of the lowest fatality rates from COVID-19.

As per the Italian health ministry, 581,232 tests were conducted and while the population is roughly 60.5 million. Italy's testing per capita is on par with South Korea — about one in every 104. However, it should be mentioned that as of now Italy has reported 115,242 Coronavirus cases and with highest death toll, 13,915.