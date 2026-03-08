Trump Says Cuba Government Nearing Collapse, Says Reaching Possible Deal Soon

Trump says Cuba's communist government could be nearing collapse.

Trump says U.S. officials are negotiating with Cuban authorities.

President cites economic crisis and loss of Venezuelan support.

Trump says Iran conflict remains current U.S. foreign policy focus.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Cuba's communist government could be nearing collapse and suggested Washington may soon reach a new agreement with Havana.

Speaking at the Shield of the Americas Summit, Trump described Cuba as facing severe economic difficulties and hinted that negotiations with Cuban authorities were already underway.

"Cuba's at the end of the line," Trump said. "They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy. They have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time."

Trump said the Cuban government had historically relied heavily on support from Venezuela, particularly for financial aid and oil supplies.

"They used to get the money from Venezuela. They get the oil from Venezuela," he said. "But they don't have any money from Venezuela. They don't have any oil."

Economic Strains Deepen in Cuba

The president described conditions on the island as increasingly unstable, pointing to fuel shortages and broader economic disruptions.

"People can't even they land in Cuba they can't get gasoline to fly out," Trump said. "They have to leave their planes behind."

Trump suggested that Cuban officials are now seeking talks with Washington.

"They want to negotiate," he said. "And they are negotiating with Marco and me and some others."

He added that reaching an agreement with Havana could be relatively straightforward.

"I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba," Trump said.

Focus Still on Iran Conflict

Despite the possibility of talks with Cuba, Trump said the administration's immediate foreign policy focus remains on the escalating situation involving Iran.

"Our focus right now is on Iran," he said.

Trump also said leaders from several Latin American countries had raised Cuba's political situation during the summit.

"Many of you have come today, and they say, 'I hope you can take care of Cuba,'" he said.

"I was surprised, but four of you said, actually, 'Could you do us a favor? Take care of Cuba.'"

He responded with a brief commitment.

"I'll take care of it."

Regional Policy and Foreign Influence

Trump said developments in Cuba are connected to broader U.S. efforts to limit outside influence in the Western Hemisphere.

"Under a new doctrine, we will not allow hostile foreign influence to gain a foothold in this hemisphere," he said.

The remarks come as Washington continues to monitor political and economic developments in Cuba amid broader regional security discussions among leaders attending the summit.