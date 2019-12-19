The smartphone is perhaps the fastest changing segment in the technology world. What seems trendy now gets stale soon, forcing smartphone makers to stay ahead of the curve.

In 2020, major smartphone makers are expected to introduce products equipped with significant design changes besides the latest specifications. 5G connectivity, powerful camera and impressive display with a higher refresh rate would be the three hottest buzzwords in the smartphone industry.

Here's a look at the top upcoming affordable smartphones:.

OnePlus 8 Lite

Besides gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship devices 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus is all set to re-appear in the affordable smartphone segment with a relatively inexpensive device, 8 Lite.

According to the latest leaks published on Chinese social media Weibo, the OnePlus 8 Lite would feature a 6.4-inch 2400x1080 pixel, 90Hz rate OLED display accompanied by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. The smartphone would feature a MediaTek 1000 chipset, 8GB LPDDRX RAM memory and come available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The OnePlus 8 Lite would also pack a triple camera setup and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

According to Xiaomi VP and co-founder Bin Lin, Xiaomi's next Redmi Note device would be rolled out in 2020. The Redmi Note 10 would come with a Snapdragon 730SoC, while a pro edition would feature a more powerful Snapdragon sibling 865 SoC.

The USP of Redmi Note 10 would be its Pent rear camera setup combining five camera sensors worth 108MP, 20MP, 12MP, 8MP, and 2MP. The device would come equipped with a 32MP selfie shooter and a 6.47-inch, 2340x1080 pixels, 398PPI AMOLED display, powered by a 5,170mAh battery combined with fast charging support. The device is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020 in the Singapore market.

Oppo Reno3 5G

Oppo's most-anticipated smartphone Reno3 5G has recently been spotted on the Chinese specification website TENNA. The Oppo Reno3 5G is rumored to come in two storage variants, codenamed PCRM00 and PCRT00.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G would boast a 6.5-inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels. The Reno3 Pro 5G will come equipped with the upcoming processor of Qualcomm S765G processor, 8GB RAM combined with 128GB north storage. The listing hints that the Reno3 5G would feature a selfie camera on the top left corner of the screen.

Realme X50 and X3 Series

The budget smartphone maker Realme has recently confirmed launch of its first-ever 5G smartphone Realme X50 in 2020. Through a Weibo post, the Realme CEO has hinted that the Realme X50 will support dual-mode NSA and SA 5G networks.

Alongside this, the company would also launch the successor to its successful smartphone series Realme X2. Dubbed Realme X3, the device would come with a Pro variant as well. Realme X3 is expected to boast a better resolution display with a higher refresh rate and a Penta-camera setup at the rear side of the device. The Realme X3 Pro is purported to pack a 108MP Samsung made camera sensor. Both the devices are expected to be available by the second half of 2020.

POCOPHONE X2

Xiaomi's smartphone brand POCOPHONE's debut phone F1 received decent appreciation after its arrival. In 2020, POCOPHONE is rumored to come up with its new smartphone POCO F2. A recently leaked POCO F2's case confirms the speculation.

According to the leak, the Poco F2 will feature an identical design of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and is expected to come with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Apple iPhone 9 or SE2

Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo recently asserted that Apple would roll out five smartphones in 2020, out of which one would be its budget offering. Dubbed iPhone 9 alias iPhone SE2, it would feature an all-screen design by sacrificing the home button.

The iPhone 9 would also boast a 4.7-inch LCD display and a single rear camera. The device is expected to be unveiled in either the first or second quarter of 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71

In 2019, Samsung tasted significant success with its two affordable smartphones, A51 and A71. In 2020, Samsung is confirmed to launch the successor to both the devices. The Galaxy A51 and A71 would feature an S10-like notch-less display. The Samsung Galaxy A71 would cater to the mid-budget gaming market, while the A51 would focus on the affordable segment.

Both the devices would feature a quad-camera setup combining a macro, wide-angle and low-aperture sensors. The Galaxy A71 would house a 64MP 1/1.7-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, while the A51 would have a 48MP 1/2-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy A51 will feature a 65-inch display and the Galaxy A71 a 6.7-inch display. Both the devices are expected to be available in the first half of 2020.