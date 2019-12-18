The spectacular success of Apple Watch has encouraged most smartphone makers to invest in the smartwatch sector. In 2020, there would be a clutch of smartwatches offering you a wide choice. Alongside the existing brands, a lot of major smartphone makers are also expected to launch their own products.

The latest acquisition of Fitbit by Google indicates that the smartwatch industry would soon become as big as the smartphone sector.

Here is a list of the most anticipated smartwatches:

Apple Watch 5

According to rumors, Apple will launch its next-generation smartwatch, the Watch 5, in the spring of 2020.The Cupertino-based iPhone maker's Apple Watch series has already become the largest-selling brand.

The new watch is expected to come with Apple's forthcoming operating system WatchOS 6 out-of-the-box.

The next-gen Apple Watch would flaunt an improved microphone, a range of useful applications, longer battery life, better speakers and an OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2

Samsung's Galaxy Watch series is reported to be the best Android smartwatch. According to rumors, Samsung is all set to release a successor smartwatch in the first quarter of 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is expected to be available in two dial sizes, a better display, a wide array of bands and a series of new features.

Google Pixel Watch

With the acquisition of Fitbit, Google has sent a clear message that the search giant is taking the smartwatch market more seriously now. In 2020, Google is rumored to introduce its long-anticipated Pixel series of smartwatches with top-notch hardware specifications along with some advanced features.

Alongside, Google is also expected to launch its Angelfish and Swordfish smartwatches sometime in 2020. The Angelfish would come with a heart-rate monitor, LTE connectivity, GPS and run on the Android Wear 2.0 operating system. Unlike Angelfish, Swordfish would feature a one-button bezel-less design and is expected to be available at a budget price.

Huami Amazefit Bip 2

Smartphone maker Xiaomi's sister brand Huami has won fans for its existing smartwatch Bip. The Chinese smartwatch maker is about to launch its next-generation Smartwatch series Bip 2. The anticipated watch has already got its certification in the US.

The next-generation Amazefit smartwatch features NFC support, 5-ATM water-resistance and an LCD display.

The device is expected to be available in several eye-candy color options and a powerful battery. The Amazefit Bip 2 is also likely to come in a swimming mode.

OnePlus Smartwatch

Following the success of its smartphone series, OnePlus is tipped to enter the smartwatch market in 2020.

As per rumors, OnePlus would unveil a round-dial smartwatch with one-click interchangeable bands. The smartwatch is supposed to come powered by the Android Watch OS 2.0.

Fitbit Iconic 2

Fitbit would also unleash its flagship smartwatch Iconic 2 in 2020. The upcoming smartwatch is tipped to come with a series of new features for fitness enthusiasts, including an ECG app.

The Fitbit Iconic 2 is also expected to come with LTE connectivity and an array of sensors including GPS in a redesigned watch body.