A lot of surprises are in store in the year 2020 as smartphone makers are expected to come up with devices mainly focusing on three things - faster 5G connectivity, bigger and better displays and much-improved and powerful cameras.

Most of the anticipated phones of 2020 have already been developed or are going through their final phase. Many of them are being leaked online by tipsters. The majority of them fall in the upper bracket of the smartphone market.

The upcoming flagships of 2020

Apple iPhone 12 5G

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Microsoft Surface Duo

Xiaomi Mi 10

Oppo Find X2

Apple iPhone 12 Series

Following the recent success of the iPhone 11 series, Apple is gearing up to release its next generation of iPhone devices in 2020. The upcoming iPhone 12 series of phones would come equipped with faster 5G connectivity.

The next-generation iPhone would come with a squarer design language, an impressive OLED display and a much more powerful camera. The series would also sacrifice the notch design in many 2018 and 2019 series of iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Square Foldable

Samsung would bet big in 2020 with two of its flagship series - the Galaxy S11 and the latest foldable series, Galaxy Fold. According to rumors, Samsung is also designing a foldable smartphone for mid-budget users.

The Galaxy S11 series would come in four variants to cater to different market segments - a compact S11e, a regular S11, a more prominent display S11 Plus and a Stylus-equipped Note S11. All the smartphones would come with a much more powerful 108MP camera and, 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Since its inception, Xiaomi has managed to win a large fan base for its powerful and strategically-priced smartphones. The Mi and Redmi maker is expected to roll out a series of smartphones in 2020 with its flagship device Mi 10.

The Mi 10 is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 865G for faster 5G connectivity and good performance, and a 108MP camera. According to rumors, Xiaomi would unveil the Mi 10 in January and roll out the device globally by February.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus has already hinted a lot about its next-generation flagship smartphone OnePlus 8. The phone would boast a triple camera setup on its rear, and a punch hole designed to display.

The device would most probably use the latest Qualcomm SoC S865 and is expected to be available by April.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Unlike the previous year, the long-awaited comeback of Microsoft in the smartphone market is about to happen. As already leaked, the Windows developer is all set to release their most anticipated rotatable smartphone Surface Duo.

The Surface Duo would boast a 5.6-inch display, Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G connectivity. They might also release a bigger display variant of the phone called Surface Neo tablet.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo has created a lot of ripples in the market for its faster-performing devices with a decent camera experience. The upcoming Oppo Find X2 is rumored to come with an under-display camera and powered by the S865G processor.

The forthcoming smartphones might also come with a more powerful camera and an immersive display.