Soon after Samsung and Motorola released their flagship devices with a foldable design, Samsung claimed to have sold one million devices globally. Though the Galaxy Fold has some design glitches, the South Korean conglomerate moved to fix them in its successor.

The Moto Razr has managed to create some ripples even among Android-haters. Interestingly, all major Android smartphone makers are designing their own version of smartphones with a foldable design language. The battle will really intensify once players like Vivo and Xiaomi also enter the market.

Those looking for a foldable smartphone will be spoilt for choice. Here is a list of the most anticipated foldable smartphones to look out for in 2020.

Xiaomi Dual Flex

Xiaomi always comes with its own options to compete in the smartphone market under any price bracket. The Redmi smartphone maker will soon roll out its own version of the foldable device.

Recently, Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin teased a device sporting a triple-fold display. The video also tipped the smartphone running on an MIUI interface, hinting that Xiaomi could launch its Dual Flex smartphone soon.

Google Pixel Foldable smartphone

Designing a phone with foldable display has been made possible by none other than Google. The Android maker has customized the operating system to offer a fluid experience even after unfolding the screen. The company has also patented numerous foldable designs.

Google has confirmed that it would launch its own version of Pixel foldable phones. The (probably Pixel 5) will likely come with a triple foldable display.

Mario Queiroz, Google's head of Pixel development, told CNET, "We're definitely prototyping the technology. We've been doing it for a long time. I don't think there's a clear use case yet."

Sony Xperia F

Sony is also rumored to be working on a device with an identical design language. The company has filed patents with both foldable and rollable display, which might be featured in its upcoming devices.

The device is rumored to be called Sony Xperia F which would come with a flexible OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Oppo

Oppo has already tipped an image of its upcoming foldable phone on Weibo. The device would feature a foldable display, measuring eight inches once unfolded.

There is no word about the other features of the device, but the image on Weibo hints the smartphone would feature a Huawei Mate X-like design and pack a pop-up camera with 3.5mm audio out jack and 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung would come up with a successor of its Galaxy Fold device. According to rumors, the upcoming Fold 2 would come with an improved display design which would look like the Galaxy Note 10 once unfolded.

The Fold 2 is expected to come with 5G connectivity, a superior camera and incredible processing power.

Huawei Mate X

The world number two smartphone maker has already released its own foldable display smartphone that might be available in the first quarter of 2020. The Mate X has a 6.6-inch display which converts to eight inches when unfolded. Once unfolded, the device hides the hinges through a proprietary design dubbed Falcon Wing Mechanical hinge.

The Mate X features two batteries with 4500mAh power. The smartphone also features a homemade Kirin 980 SoC accompanied with 512GB internally and 8GB of RAM. The phone would probably ship with a custom-designed EMUI version based on Android 10 software.

It also flaunts a triple camera setup powered by a 40MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

If you are wondering about an Apple iPhone device with a similar design language, you might have to wait a little longer. The iPhone maker might come up with a foldable phone no sooner than 2021.