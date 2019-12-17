A smartphone is a choice instead of being just a gadget. People invest in a smartphone according to their own budgets. Buying a budget smartphone nowadays doesn't mean that you have to compromise on the specifications. All smartphone makers have devices to suit every pocket.

Here are some of the best smartphones in the Singapore market that do not punch a hole in your pocket, in the price range of $200 to $500. These devices pack decent displays and fast enough specifications alongside excellent cameras. The phones may not be in the same league as flagship devices, but can cater to all departments you might be looking for.

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi entered the smartphone market with an idea of offering the best hardware at low prices, prompting almost all other smartphone brands to toe the same line. After nearly six years of its existence, Xiaomi is still rolling out some of the best budget devices.

Though the Mi 9T falls a bit in the high price bracket, the device can challenge many of the higher-end smartphones in every aspect.

Available roughly at $500, the Mi 9T offers a Snapdragon 730 processor combined with 6GB RAM and is capable of handling high graphic games like PUBG and Pokemon Go. The device packs a 4000 mAh battery. It offers a triple camera setup combining 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera. The device packs a 6.39-in AMOLED FHD display and can let you experience amazing graphics quality. The Xiaomi Mi 9T is highly recommended for those looking for top-notch performance at a budget price.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is one of the best devices which is an all-rounder smartphone at a budget price. The device boasts an impressive 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a resolution count of 1080x2400 pixels.

The Galaxy A70 boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage with micro SD card support. It houses a triple camera setup combining a 32MP, f/1.7 camera, an 8MP f/2.2, and a 5MP f/2.2 camera lenses and a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The Galaxy A70 supports 25W fast charging and has a 4500 mAh battery. The device is available in the Singapore market at roughly $447.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro can be purchased in Singapore at a starting price of $299. For this price, the Note 8 Pro houses a 6.53-inch, 1080x2340 pixels LCD capacitive display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM models.

The 6GB RAM model is available with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage, while the 8GB RAM models have 128GB and 256GB storage. All the devices feature micro SD card support up to 256GB and flaunt a quad-camera setup combining a 64MP primary lens combined with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

Huawei Nova 3i

The Huawei Nova 3i is another budget device released this year that can be purchased in Singapore at roughly $320. The Huawei Nova 3i packs a 6.3-inch, 1080x2340 pixels LCD display, and Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage with micro SD card support.

The device has a dual-camera setup that flaunts a 16MP and a 2MP camera at the back and a 24MP selfie camera at the front.

Honor 8x

The Honor 8X is another typical budget smartphone of this year. Available roughly at a $320-$350 price bracket online, the Honor 8X offers a 6.5-inch Full HD display, 3750 mAh battery and an octavos-core Kirin 710 processor.

The 8X is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM editions and has a 16MP selfie camera and a fingerprint sensor for additional protection.

Realme C2

The Realme C2 is one of the best devices for people on a tight budget, available at roughly $150 in the Lazada online store.

The device offers a 6.1-inch 720P display, and a dual-camera setup pairing a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Realme C2 packs a 5MP selfie camera, a 4000 mAh battery and is available in 32GB and 64GB storage editions.