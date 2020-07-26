Tokyo officials reported 239 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as reported by the Japanese media, as the capital grapples with the resurgence of the cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the sixth straight day new cases in the city have exceeded 200. While Japan was spared the kind of surge in infections that have killed tens of thousands in other countries, Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases.

COVID-19 in Tokyo

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 16 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 644,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)