Todd Meadows Cause of Death Revealed after 'Deadliest Catch' Star Went Missing in Sea as Tributes Pour In

The heartbreaking details of the death of "Deadliest Catch" cast member Todd Meadows have emerged. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said that just after 5 p.m. local time on Feb. 25, watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau were alerted by the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady that crew member Meadows, 25, had fallen overboard roughly 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor.

"We're told Meadows was recovered from the water by crew members about 10 minutes later. He was unresponsive, so they administered first aid and attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful," the spokesperson said. The crew, after some time, brought Meadows' body back to Dutch Harbor.

Disappeared in Sea

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said the agency is investigating the incident, as it does with all marine accidents, to determine what happened and whether any corrective steps are needed. Captain Rick Shelford shared the devastating news in a Facebook post over the weekend, calling Feb. 25 "the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea."

The Bering Sea is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the world, known for its shallow depths, unpredictable weather, and freezing temperatures.

In his tribute post, Shelford shared that Meadows was the newest member of the crew, but he quickly became like family. His strong work ethic and dedication earned him the respect of everyone on board in a short time.

He continued his post by writing: "His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.

"Todd's love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him."

According to insiders, a memo was sent to the producers of "Deadliest Catch" following the deckhand's death, providing information about the incident and offering resources to help the crew cope with their grief.

Shelford added in his statement, "Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can't fully express."

"We ask that you lift Todd's children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."

Community Still Shocked

Although Meadows' time on the vessel was short, Shelford concluded his tribute by saying that he had left a lasting impact on both the boat and the entire crew. He wrote: "Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him.

"Rest easy brother, till we meet again."

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Paige Knutson, has been launched to help support Meadows' family and ease the financial strain following his passing.

The description of the charity effort read: "We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend ,who left us far too soon while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters.

"He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them."