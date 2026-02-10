Who Was Hallie Marie Tobler? Minnesota Governor Candidate Jeff Johnson's Daughter Stabbed to Death as Husband Taken into Police Custody

The daughter of a Republican Minnesota gubernatorial hopeful was brutally stabbed to death in what authorities described as a failed murder-suicide over the weekend. Hallie Marie Tobler, the 22-year-old daughter of Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, was found dead inside her apartment Saturday evening.

The incident led Johnson to abruptly suspend his 2026 campaign. Police in St. Cloud said officers arrived around 8:20 p.m. and discovered that she had suffered multiple stab wounds. Her husband, Dylan Tobler, 23, was also found with critical injuries. However, police believe those wounds were self-inflicted and say he is responsible for Hallie's injuries and death, adding that both were discovered inside a locked apartment.

Killed Brutally

As of Sunday night, Dylan was listed in stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital and was being held in police custody. Authorities said formal charges are expected, while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to assist local authorities in its investigation.

Following the tragedy, the Republican Party of Minnesota confirmed that Johnson has put his campaign on hold. In a statement, party officials said they were "heartbroken" over the devastating loss suffered by his family.

"There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family," party officials said in a statement.

"The loss of a child is unimaginable and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy. Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for governor of Minnesota," they continued.

"We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time."

Johnson, a former St. Cloud City Council member, had been running to replace Governor Tim Walz, centering his campaign on concerns about fraud, crime, and the state's economic challenges.

He was up against a crowded Republican field that included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and retired MMA fighter Brad Kohler, and he drew less than one percent of the vote in the state's caucus earlier this month.

Family Devastated

After news of his daughter's sudden death broke, several of Johnson's former rivals publicly expressed their sympathy. Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth shared a message of support, saying that "the Johnson family is walking through an unspeakable tragedy right now and my prayers are with them every step of the way."

"As a parent, I can't imagine the grief and devastation they're experiencing right now," she continued, asking her followers to "Please join me in keeping the Johnsons in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate a situation that no family should have to endure."

Another Republican candidate in the race, Peggy Bennett, also shared her condolences on Monday. She said she could not begin to imagine the pain and grief Jeff Johnson and his family are going through.

"My heart breaks for them," Bennett said. "I am holding Jeff and his family up in prayer during this incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time."

Minnesota Representative Kristin Robbins, who was also running against Johnson in the primary, wrote on X: "I am heartbroken for Jeff and his family over this horrifying tragedy. I can't imagine their grief."

"Please join Brent and me in praying for Jeff and his family. May God be their refuge and strength in the days ahead."