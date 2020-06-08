More jobs have been generated in the United States, as the world's largest economy reopens in phases. Unemployment officially dropped to 13.3 percent in May, as businesses added 2.5 million jobs. May was the best month for job growth ever since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking jobs data in 1939.

The Labor Department also noted that workers in millions were misclassified as "employed but not at work," during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they should have been considered as "unemployed on temporary layoff." If these misclassifications didn't happen, the unemployment rate would have been much higher, around 19.2 percent in April and 16.1 percent in May, excluding seasonal adjustments.

Sectors like retail and restaurants across the US have been reporting more gains as people return to their old jobs or joining new ones. Some occupations reported the most gains, CNN reports.

Restaurant and Bar

As restaurants and bars reopened, it added 1.4 million jobs nationwide in May, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. When they were classified as essential businesses by states, they operated as takeaways and home deliveries. However, many closed down during stay-at-home orders.

Construction

Even the construction sector saw gains, as the number of jobs increased by 464,000 in May, gaining almost half of what they lost in April. Construction is part of the first phase of reopening, while many projects are resuming work.

Retail

In retail, almost 367,800 jobs came back. Clothing stores witnessed the largest gains. Gap announced back in May that it would reopen 800 of its stores, which includes brands like Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta.

This week Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced that his company hired more than 300,000 associates across America since March, most of them being temporary workers to relieve the burden faced by the existing store workers, while giving opportunities for the unemployed.

Factory Workers

Factories made a comeback in the first phase of reopening and the manufacturing industry added 225,000 jobs. This came as good news to the industry that witnessed the biggest drop in production in March since 1946. Industries such as auto and aircraft manufacturing had stopped activities for the sake of worker safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dental Service

Dentists closed offices, while their hospital cousins among other essential medical services stayed open. They offered service to such patients requiring urgent care. Hiring in healthcare jumped significantly in May with dental offices adding 244,800 jobs.

The news is encouraging for the economy and the dental industry, said Pat Bauer, president and CEO of Heartland Dental. He added that it is important for patients to return with trust and confidence in their doctor and understand the link between oral health and overall body health.

His company estimates that reopened dental services added almost 6,000 jobs, with employees returning from furloughs.

Delivery, Laundry Services and Janitors

Delivery and laundry services added 182,300 jobs, this includes food delivery workers, classified as employees and doesn't count contractors and part-timers like Postmates and Uber Eats or some Amazon drivers.

Service to buildings and dwellings added 68,400 jobs last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Reopening needs businesses to sanitize their and facilities janitors play a key role in this.