Superhero Trump Gets Brutally Trolled After Unveiling His $99 Digital Trading Cards as 'Major Announcement'

Former US President Donald Trump was brutally mocked by social media users after his "major announcement" turned out to be a digital trading card featuring Trump as a superhero among other characters. The hilarious cards come after Trump created a sensation on Wednesday hinting at an upcoming "major announcement."

Digital Cards Priced at $99 Each

The announcement for Trump's "major announcement" was made on his Truth social media. On Thursday, the former President unveiled a set of digital trading cards priced at $99 each.

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!" Trump wrote. "These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" he added.

One of the cards features Trump standing in a ring with muscles rippling under a red leotard completed with high blue boots emblazoned with "45" (his presidential number). The Trump "superhero" completes his look with an American flag draped as a cape and a broad belt that read "Trump Champion."

Social Media Reacts

Soon after Trump's "major announcement" was unveiled, social media was left in shock with many proceeding to brutally troll the former president and 2024 presidential hopeful.

"OH MY F***ING GOD TRUMP'S MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT IS *DIGITAL* TRADING CARDS FEATURING HIS OWN BIG DUMB STUPID PUMPKIN FACE and holy s**t he's selling them for a hundred bucks I s**t you not. I wish I was making this up. And the rubes are going to eat this s**t right up," wrote a user.

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted that "Trump wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a Superman shirt under his actual shirt. Aides talked him out of it (and then Meadows devoted several lines in his book to claiming it hadn't happened). So instead he does it virtually and tries to make money off it".

"Oh my f***ing god, Trump's 'major announcement' is to sell digital trading cards, lololol, he is so lucky you idiots are as dumb as he thinks you are," one Twitter user said. "He wants $99 for a JPEG of him in a superhero outfit."

"Trump's 'big' announcement being Trump superhero trading cards is just incredible. My guy has totally lost it. The Loser Energy and grift is just off the charts. Biden is winning Montana and Alaska in 2024 at this rate," another user said.

"Trump Trading Cards? The ultimate gold digger! Right up there with Trump wine, steaks, ties, shirts, university and presidency. All worthless," Bill Press tweeted.

"You can't make this up. Donald Trump's 'major announcement' are digital trading cards that cost $99 each. Classic grifter and narcissist behavior. He has truly lost his mind more than I can possibly imagine. DOJ & Jack Smith, please hurry up and indict this man," Victor Shi tweeted.

Here are some more hilarious reactions: