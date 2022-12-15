Terrifying Video Shows Slingshot Ride Cable Breaking Mid-Air, Leaving Two Teens Suspended at London Winter Wonderland

A disturbing video of a slingshot ride breaking mid-air with two teen boys lodged inside has surfaced on social media. The incident took place at London's Winter Wonderland on Wednesday night.

Teens Left Hanging Mid-Air

The 30-second video clip shows two boys sitting inside a green colored cylindrical cage-style carriage secured two bungee-style cords from either side. A person is seen holding the carriage before releasing it. However instead of going straight up, the carriage is pulled towards the left side, causing one of the cords to snap mid-air.

As onlookers gasp, the out-of-control carriage hits a post before getting suspended mid-air. A person is heard screaming and repeatedly saying that he "knew these things are rigged."

Evening Standard reported that the boys sitting inside the ride with teenagers, aged 14 and 15. No one was injured in the incident.

In a statement a Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.

"Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place. All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety. We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience. All other attractions at Winter Wonderland are operating as normal," the spokesperson said.

Mechanical Issue Caused the Incident

The outlet further reported that the Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme claimed that it was a mechanical issue. "We inspected the ride at 7am this morning and it was found that a technical issue had occurred within a sealed gear box that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope," a spokesperson was quoted.

The viral video generated a lot of attention from the social media users. "Slingshot is one ride that doesn't appeal to me ever. Winter wonderland is a rip off don't have spare few hundred to waste on rip off fairground rides over priced ice skating. Rather heat my house. Glad no one got hurt," tweeted a user.

"Nah the slingshot ride snapping at Winter Wonderland is exactly why I don't do rides," wrote another.