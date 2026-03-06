Still Shining to Premiere on Friday: A Complete Guide to Park Jinyoung, Kim Min Ju Starrer Drama

Still Shining is a new JTBC romance drama starring Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju, scheduled to premiere on Friday (March 6). It will premiere with two new episodes at 8:50 pm KST, introducing viewers to Jinyoung and Min Ju as high school students, Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah.Ahead of the premiere, JTBC shared a few new stills featuring Tae Seo and Eun Ah.

A photo features Tae Seo as a high school student, sitting alone in the library with eyes full of loneliness. Another image features Eun Ah, surprisingly looking at something. There is also a picture of Tae Seo busy with his college admission procedures, and a still of Eun Ah wandering around the streets aimlessly. The photos increase the curiosity of Korean drama lovers to know more about the relationship between Tae Seo and Eun Ah.

From Story and cast to spoilers and streaming details, here is everything about the new Korean drama, starring Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju.

Story

The story begins with the first meeting between Tae Seo and Eun Ah. Tae Seo meets Eun Ah for the first time during his senior year after he gets transferred to her school. They gradually get close to each other and take their friendship to the next level. But an unexpected crisis separates them during their college years. Tae Seo and Eun Ah meet again in their 30s, and the story continues from that point.

Cast

Apart from Jinyoung and Min Ju, Still Shining features Shin Jae Ha and Park Se Hyun in lead roles. Jae Ha appears in the mini-series as Bae Seong Chan, a senior hotelier who not only guides Eun Ah in her path to becoming a hotelier but also stays by her side and looks up to her with affection. Meanwhile, Se Hyun will portray Im Ah Sol, a tax accountant who had a crush on Tae Seo.

The supporting cast includes Sung Yoo Bin as Yeon Hee Seo, Kang Shin Il as Yeon Chang Sik, Byun Jung Hee as Park Hwa Soon, Kim Tae Hoon as Mo Seon Gyu, Kim Ji Hyun as Park So Hyun, Park Jung Ja as fortune teller, Kim Cheol Yoon as Jeong Jin Soo, Oh So Hyun as Jin Hyang Gi, Lee Chang Hoon as Mu Jeong Su, and Lee Ji Hae as Jae Soon.

Spoilers

Cast member Jinyoung, who portrays subway train driver Tae Seo, shared that Still Shining will feature the real-life struggles of its characters. According to him, the stories of Tae Seo and Eun Ah reflect emotions that everybody might have experienced at least once in their lives.

"I felt that the relationship between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah is like an 'old tree.' They met during their most innocent days, and they remain deeply rooted in each other's hearts, living on through those memories. That image felt very much like a tree to me," cast member Min Ju added.

Streaming Details

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Still Shining on JTBC. International K-drama fans, including people from countries including US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Still Shining: