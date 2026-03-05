Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account Following DUI Arrest in California

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account following a DUI arrest on Wednesday (March 4). The American singer was reportedly arrested in Ventura, California. According to the official reports, she was arrested on Wednesday evening. The arrest was recorded at the Ventura Sheriff's Office as a "cite and release" without probation list.

The pop star was reportedly handcuffed at around 9:30 pm EST on Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol, according to TMZ. According to the report, she was booked by the Ventura Sheriff's Office on Thursday at around 3:00 am. Inmate records stated that Spears was released at 6:00 am. The Princess of Pop is due in court for the incident on May 4. More details about the incident are awaited.