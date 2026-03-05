Boyfriend on Demand: A Complete Guide to Seo In Guk and Blackpink Member Jisoo Starrer Drama

Boyfriend on Demand, the upcoming Netflix drama starring actor Seo In Guk and Blackpink member Jisoo, will premiere on Friday (March 6) at 6:00 pm KST. It will take viewers through the virtual dating world of Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer. Director Kim Jung Sik, known for his works, including Work Later, Drink Now, said he tried to portray different sides of Mi Rae in the mini-series by introducing various professionals into her dating world in different situations.

The official teaser introduced Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ong Seong Wu, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Young Dae, and Jay Park as Mi Rae's virtual boyfriends. The teaser images feature different charms of her boyfriends. A photo shows Mi Rae and Eun Ho (portrayed by Seo Kang Jun) enjoying time together in a beautiful campus with cherry blossoms. Another picture features the female lead with Si Woo (played by Lee Soo Hyuk). There are also images of the female lead's meeting with a top star (Jay Park), a doctor (Lee Jae Wook), a secret agent (Ong Seong Wu), and a handsome judge (Lee Hyun Wook).

"One of the biggest charms of 'Boyfriend on Demand' is that within a single project, the main character experiences romance with various individuals across different universes and settings. As such, viewers will be able to enjoy a wide spectrum of romantic comedies," the director teased.

From story and cast to spoilers and streaming details, here is everything to know about the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy drama.

Story

Boyfriend On Demand is a romantic comedy drama set in a virtual dating world. This mini-series introduces a dating app that allows its subscribers to choose an ideal boyfriend. The relationship begins in the virtual world and continues in real life. Mi Rae also gets a chance to enter the virtual world of dating after receiving a Monthly Boyfriend device. After entering the dating world, the webtoon producer begins enjoying her encounters with impossibly perfect boyfriends.

The mini-series will also feature the rivalry between Mi Rae and her coworker, Park Kyeong Nam. The promotional stills feature their rivalry, which will eventually turn into romance. A photo teases a tense encounter between the duo.

Meet the Cast of Boyfriend on Demand

Jisoo will appear in the mini-series as Mi Rae, the workaholic webtoon producer. Seo In Guk will portray Kyeong Nam, a self-centered and cold webtoon producer. Gong Min Jung will play Yoon Song, a webtoon artist who has been making headlines for several years. Jo Han Chul will feature Byung Hak, a powerful figure in the webtoon studio.

Ha Young will appear in the mini-series as Ji Yeon, Mi Rae's best friend. Lee Hak Joo will play team leader Min. She introduces Mi Rae to the virtual world.

How to Watch?

People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Boyfriend on Demand: