Our Universe Episode 10: Woo Hyun Jin to Make Ultimate Choice

Our Universe episode 10 will air on tvN on Thursday (March 5) at 10:40 PM KST. In this chapter of the romantic comedy drama starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, Woo Hyun Jin will make her ultimate decision. According to the production team, Park Yoon Seong will try to win back Hyun Jin, and she will make the final decision.

The newly released stills show an awkward reunion between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin. A photo shows Tae Hyung looking afar while waiting for someone in the lobby of BS Food company. Another image features Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin with Yoon Seong. The trio attends a meeting announcing the success of their latest project.

During the interview, Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin affectionately look at each other, and Yoon Seong notices it. The production team said Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin will reveal their true feelings in the upcoming episode. They teased a change in emotions for Yoon Seong, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung.

"In the upcoming episode, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin will reveal their true feelings for each other. We hope viewers will pay attention to the changes in their emotions. Please also watch Park Yoon Seong's actions as he tries to win Woo Hyun Jin's heart and see what choice Woo Hyun Jin will ultimately make," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked the viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin as their romance would unfold.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.