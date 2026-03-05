Star Watch: Zyan Malik Attends Twice Concert, Niall Horan Spills About New Single, and More

Former One Direction stars Zyan Malik and Niall Horan captured the attention of millions of fans worldwide on Thursday (March 5) with their social media posts. When the English singer added a photo to his Instagram stories, it went viral online. Meanwhile, his ex-teammate and Irish singer shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) with details about his upcoming single, Dinner Party.

Another big buzz came from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as they sent fans into a frenzy with their social media posts shortly after the Wap reunion. The American rappers shared a series of tweets online featuring their friendship.

Wap Girls Reunion

The fans of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the reunion of "Wap Girls" on Thursday (March 5). After her appearance onstage for a live performance of WAP during the Little Miss Drama Tour stop, Stallion posted a selfie with Cardi on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the rapper. Shortly, Cardi reposted the photo with the caption, "I love you so so so so so soooooo much!! thank you for coming." Quickly, Stallion tagged Cardi's message with the caption, "I love you more ! " The social media posts captured the attention of over a million users, who flooded the comment sections with gifs, pics, and memes of the duo and captioned it, "Wap Girls".

Niall Horan Dishes About New Single

The former One Direction member dished about his upcoming single, Dinner Party, through his latest social media post. He shared the release date and pre-booking details on X while describing the song. Horan stated that he is happy and excited to inform everybody that Dinner Party will be "coming out on March 20". According to the Irish singer, the song is about a big moment in his life that changed the "course of his life".

Zyan Malik Attends Twice's Concert

The former One Direction member attended the Twice concert with his daughter Khai. The English singer added a photo of his daughter and her friend enjoying the musical event to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (March 4). Tagging the K-pop girl group, he wrote, "massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever." The image went viral online as several social media users reposted the picture on various online platforms.