Our Universe: TVN Drama Receives Criticisms; Viewers Share Disappointments Over Plot Change

Our Universe, the ongoing tvN romance drama, has received criticisms from K-Drama lovers worldwide, following the release of episode 9. With only two episodes left from its finale, viewers were expecting to watch romance for its main leads -- Son Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. The audience was looking forward to seeing baby Woo Joo enjoying time with his uncle and aunt.

Recently, the mini-series focused more on the relationship between Hyun Jin and her manager, Park Yoon Seong. Whenever viewers expected to see Tae Hyung staying beside Hyun Jin, her manager appeared. The followers of this mini-series statedthat the writers ruined the show. Some of them said it is disappointing to see the second lead getting more screen space than the male lead.

In Our Universe episode 9, Tae Hyung kept his distance from Hyun Jin and Woo Joo due to his fear of hurting them. He struggled with childhood trauma and family problems. Though the female lead tried to help him, he chased her away. Yoon Seong used this opportunity to rekindle his romantic relationship with Hyun Jin. When Woo Joo's daycare organized a family gathering, Hyun Jin hesitated to invite Tae Hyung. And, she regretted her decision after seeing all the parents having fun with their kids.

When Hyun Jin and Woo Joo were waiting for his turn to perform, the little one saw someone standing outside and ran out in excitement. Viewers were expecting to see Tae Hyung, but Yoon Seong showed up. Again, the preview for Our Universe episode 10 shows Tae Hyung preparing for his overseas trip. The unexpected story developments have left many viewers disappointed. They shared their disappointments on X (formerly Twitter). Here are a few of them:

I'm completely disappointed with the direction inwhich they're taking this drama. It's been five episodes since the secondary character became the protagonist. Why are they selling us a story about three people—Woojo, Taehyung, and Hyunjin—and instead they give us the older brother?

Who edited this drama, because you must be in love with 2ml. With the amount of screen time he's getting. Got me screaming at the end of episode 9 when he appeared. Your time is up, sir! You gotta go.

The best ending they could have given us is Taehyung with a new girl, Hyunjin with the obnoxious boss taking care of Woojo, and Taehyung watching Woojo through her important moments. Don't tell me that in the last two episodes she magically decides to fall in love with Taehyung.

We're done and fed up with the sunbae. He's not the main character and not the main story. Why do you keep pushing us with the second lead agenda? When the only reason we're interested in this drama is the trio TAEHYUNG-HYUNJIN-WOOJOO?

The daily interactions between the male and female leads, the family of three, the emotional bond between the male lead and his family, etc.! Any of these would be great! But they insist on adding a male supporting character! It's so bad!

Your writer has completely ruined this drama. They dragged the love triangle for four episodes, way too long.

The 2nd lead hasn't shown much. What's really going on here? They've messed everything up.

Please, don't ruin this drama. I'll go crazy if I still have to watch Sunbae always appear beside Woo Joo, even though he's not the main character.

#OurUniverse got the worst storyline! ML & WooJoo deserved better. Horrible writing! #OurUniverseep9

Sending the ML abroad won't fix anything. Maybe send the writer so she can find the plot she clearly lost.

The tvN romance drama, starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will return with a new episode on Thursday (March 5). It tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.