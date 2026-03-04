K-pop Group Seventeen Returns to Singapore for Sixth Concert at National Stadium

South Korean boy band Seventeen are all set to return to Singapore once again, bringing their high-energy performances to fans at the National Stadium on upcoming Saturday, March 7.

The group, which was recently named among the world's top three touring acts in the Billboard Boxscore Midyear 2025 Report, has built a reputation for commanding large crowds with their powerful stage presence. Their upcoming performance will mark the sixth time the K-pop group has held a concert in Singapore since their first show here in 2016.

The boy band's last concert in Singapore took place earlier in 2025, when they performed for two nights at the National Stadium. Since then, the band have released their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday (2025), which features tracks such as the dance-pop song Thunder and the pop-punk number HBD.

Although Seventeen is known for its 13-member lineup, only nine members are expected to appear at the Singapore concert. The performers scheduled to take the stage are S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The remaining four members Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo and Woozi are currently serving their military duties.

The concert will take place at the National Stadium, located at 1 Stadium Drive. Fans attending the show can reach the venue via Stadium MRT station. The performance is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm.

The concert tickets are priced between S$199 and S$399 and are available through Ticketmaster via its website or hotline.