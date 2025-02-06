Kate Cassidy: Liam Payne's Girlfriend Reveals Why She Left Argentina before One Direction Star's Death that She Was Planning to Marry Him

He was everything she had ever wished for. Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, has spoken out about the former One Direction star's tragic death. In her first interview since Payne's sudden death last October, the 25-year-old revealed heartbreaking details about how she found out he had died, confessing that she "completely blacked out."

In the interview, Cassidy reflects on their "fairytale romance," describes how she stood by his side "through thick and thin," and shares poignant photographs, including the last picture she took of Liam, 31. "I feel blessed I didn't find out over social media because I just couldn't even imagine that," Cassidy told The Sun in an interview.

Regretting Her Decision

"I was in our home with our dog, scrolling TikTok and one of Liam's friends called me," Cassidy added. However, she recalls very little of what transpired after answering the call. "That moment, it's like, blank; it's blacked out in my head," Cassidy shared.

"I didn't believe it at first. I thought it was just a rumor. Or something that somebody made up just to get views. Then instantly I just had a bad feeling in my gut. I was like, 'Why would somebody make this up? Is this true?'"

Cassidy admitted, "And I feel like I just completely blacked out. When I officially found the news out to be true, I felt numb. I tried to call him. I called pretty much everybody."

"Then I was in touch with his family, and my mum got the first flight out to be with me. I remember pacing around the house — [our] poor [dog] Nala thought I was trying to play, she kept jumping up at me. I didn't sleep at all that night."

Although she cannot recall their last phone conversation, she remembered that his phone still rang when she tried calling after hearing the devastating news.

The final photo she took of Liam captured him horseback riding on her last morning in Argentina. Reflecting on the image, she said, "He looks so happy."

The influencer left Argentina two days before Payne tragically fell from the balcony of his third-floor suite in Buenos Aires.

According to local officials, Payne's cause of death was determined to be "polytrauma" along with "internal and external hemorrhaging." Five people have been charged in connection with his death for allegedly obtaining and supplying him with drugs. The singer was 31 years old.

Remembering the Happier Days

Cassidy's last text to Payne was about the Halloween decorations she had set up at their home as a surprise. "I can't wait for you to get home and see the house," she wrote.

"Love is so optimistic, and you just hope that everything will work out at the end. Obviously if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina," she said.

Responding to questions on why she returned to their rented home in Florida without Payne, Cassidy clarified that she had left to look after their dog.

"I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility," she said. "We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur."

"It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think [he might die young]. But, you know, we did have our own separate lives — this wasn't the first time we have travelled separately."

Although she first met him in 2022 while working as a server at a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, Cassidy admitted, "I've loved Liam Payne since I was 10."

"From the moment I met Liam, I genuinely believed we were soulmates; he was the most humble, charming, normal person you could ever hope to come across, and genuinely one of the best people I've ever met in my life."

Cassidy described their relationship as a "fairytale romance" and revealed that she had planned to marry Payne.

When questioned about the former One Direction star's alleged drug relapse before his death—drug paraphernalia was found in his hotel room—Cassidy said, "With addiction, you never know when it's going to come out."

"I supported Liam through thick and thin, and I always just loved his soul. I always wanted to be there for him. I genuinely always really did try to do anything I could do to help."

"I just did what I could do, and what I could manage to do," she went on. "Liam was in such a good headspace when I left Argentina. We were in such a great place, just full of love; he was so happy and positive. And I just can't even believe the way things truly ended."