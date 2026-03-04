Star Watch: Park Min Young Turns 40, BTS Unveils ARIRANG Tracklist, and More

On Wednesday (March 4), the entertainment world mostly revolves around Park Min Young's 40th birthday celebration, BTS's ARIRANG tracklist, Tom Holland and Zendaya's viral wedding photos, and David and Victoria Beckham's heartfelt birthday wish for Brooklyn.

Actress Min Young, who won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers with her performance in several hit television series, captured the attention of millions of Instagram users with her 40th birthday celebration pictures. The social media post was flooded with comments from fans' wishes.

The next big buzz came from K-pop boy band BTS as they shared the tracklist for their upcoming full-length album, ARIRANG. The boy group members also revealed the songwriters and producers of each track. Band members -- RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook -- shared that A-list hitmakers Ryan Tedder and Diplo produced several songs.

From David and Victoria Beckham's heartfelt birthday wish for Brooklyn to Tom Holland & Zendaya's viral Wedding Ceremony photos, here are a few big celebrity headlines and gossip from Wednesday (March 4).

Park Min Young Celebrates 40th Birthday

Park Min Young, the South Korean actress who is also known as Rachel Park, turned 40 on Wednesday (March 4). She shared several photos of her birthday celebration on Instagram, captioned it, "Thank you, my love, BEANS." The images featured her enjoying a slice of chocolate cake topped with white cream and a strawberry. Min Young also shared a picture of all the gifts she received for her 40th birthday.

'BTS (방탄소년단) 'ARIRANG' Tracklist'

The K-pop boy band, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is making a comeback as a group after six years. Their much-anticipated 10th studio album ARIRANG will be released on Friday (March 20). Ahead of the album release, the Korean heartthrobs shared the tracklist for it on Instagram, Weverse, and X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday (March 3). "BTS (방탄소년단) 'ARIRANG' Tracklist," they captioned the social media post. The album has a total of 14 tracks, including Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, One More Night, and Please.

David and Victoria Beckham Share Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Brooklyn

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have shared heartfelt birthday wishes to their son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, on Wednesday (March 4). The former English professional footballer added two throwback photos to his Instagram stories, wishing Brooklyn on his 27th birthday. "27 Today. Happy Birthday, Bust. We love you x," David wrote, tagging Victoria. Meanwhile, Victoria also posted a photo of her with Brooklyn and wrote, "Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn, we love you so much."

Tom Holland & Zendaya's Wedding Ceremony

Several Al-Generated photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya's Wedding Ceremony went viral on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (March 4). The images, featuring Zendaya and Tom with Robert Downey Jr., Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Jake Gyllenhaal, captured the attention of over two million X users. The pictures were posted with the caption, "Tom Holland & Zendaya's wedding ceremony ... photos are now going viral all over the internet." Though the uploader stated that his intention was to entertain his followers, several netizens were curious to know if the photos were real.